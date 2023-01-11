Read full article on original website
Minnesota State Mankato, North Hennepin Community College Announce Maverick Advance Plan
Minnesota State University, Mankato and North Hennepin Community College announced today they have collaborated on a partnership known as the Maverick (Nursing) Advance (Transfer) Plan, or “MAP,” between the Associate of Science in Nursing degree from North Hennepin Community College and the 100 percent online Registered Nurse (RN) Baccalaureate Completion degree from Minnesota State Mankato.
Greater Mankato Area United Way Reaches 2023 Campaign Goal
For the eighth straight year, Greater Mankato Area United Way has reached its campaign goal to fulfill the funding needs of its 55 partner programs throughout the region. On January 11, Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus and 2023 volunteer Campaign Chair Matt Atwood of Atwood Companies announced the 2023 Greater Mankato Area United Way campaign has reached $2,150,000.
North Mankato Taylor Library’s Edible Book Festival Coming Up
The North Mankato Taylor Library’s Edible Book Festival is a friendly competition celebrating books, food, and fun. Anyone can enter their own unique book or author-inspired creation. Pick a book or author to base your entry on and get creative! Entries can be anything you like, as long as it is edible and can sit out for up to three hours. Fruits, vegetables, meats, and bakery goods that fit this description are all good choices. This event is open to all ages.
Historical Society Seeking Board Members
The Blue Earth County Historical Society is currently seeking candidates to fill open seats on the Board of Trustees beginning March 2023. Monthly board meetings are held on the 4th Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. All openings are for a three-year term ending March 2026. Applications are due by January 31, 2023, to the History Center.
VINE’s Mental Health Care Program Expanding
The Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives (PEARLS) is a national evidence-based program for late-life depression. Thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, VINE Faith in Action began offering PEARLS in early 2021 to people 60 and older living in Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur Counties. Now the program is funded through a grant from the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA) and is expanding to include Watonwan County.
Two Years In Prison For Waseca Man Who Faked Being An Army Vet
Defrauding travel agents is sending a southern Minnesota man to federal prison. Matthew Harold Schumacher, 46 of Waseca, has been sentenced to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Schumacher, the owner and operator...
