ktoe.com
Flu-Related Hospitalizations Fall in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN) — The weekly flu update shows a big decline in the number of hospitalizations in Minnesota. The State Health Department reports 75 people were hospitalized with influenza last week compared to 185 the previous week. There were 11 more flu-related deaths through January 7th for a total of 118 this season. Only one Minnesota school had a flu outbreak and 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Some health officials are hoping the flu season peaked early this winter.
fox9.com
University of Minnesota plans to retake control of its medical facilities, build new hospital
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A big proposal came from the University of Minnesota on Thursday to take back ownership of its medical facilities and build a new hospital. It comes as Fairview Health Services tries to merge with Sanford Health out of South Dakota – and just a few days after Fairview floated the idea of the university taking over the campus.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.
‘A public health crisis in the making’: Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Minnesota — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap...
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota offers last chance access to free COVID-19 tests
Minnesota is offering one last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests that can be used to determine if someone was infected by the coronavirus and to qualify for antiviral treatment. Four rapid COVID-19 tests per household are available under the state program, which has already delivered 2.5 million tests...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Minnesotans Must Take Steps To Keep This Killer Out Of Their Home
The Minnesota Department of Health wants to make sure you are not letting this killer into your home this winter. It's something most of us just don't think about but it's dangerous just the same. Especially in the winter months when the heat is on and the house is closed up pretty tightly, odorless and colorless radon gas leaking into your home is a major health problem.
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
Minnesota beekeepers say new bee vaccine will help, but isn't the cure to all their problems
MINNEAPOLIS — Whenever there's a news story about bees, it gets a lot of buzz online, especially when it involves saving the bees. So, when a company announced a new bee vaccine to help, it got a lot of attention. The new vaccine was created by Dalan Animal Health,...
ktoe.com
Lawmakers Considering Measure Making Free Student Meals Standard In Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota lawmakers are considering a measure that would make free student meals standard in the state. The proposal would require the Minnesota Department of Education to reimburse districts for the cost of serving breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of family income. The move would essentially reinstate the pandemic-era federal program that paid for school meals. School nutrition advocacy group Hunger Solutions says one in six students in Minnesota experience food insecurity.
Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
ktoe.com
Minnesota Sees Rash Of Deadly Snowmobile Accidents
Minnesota officials say there has been an increase in deadly snowmobile accidents statewide. Six people have died over the last ten days. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that the number of snowmobile deaths in the state is the same amount recorded all of last winter. They say the use of alcohol and drugs as well as excessive speed are the biggest factors in crashes.
boreal.org
'A huge concern': December storm did long-term damage to state's forests
Photo: Heavy, damaging snow forced trees to bow and break on the Yukon Trail outside of Two Harbors, Minn. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Visit the MPR News site here to read about how the winter storms in December have caused long-term damage to state forests (including along the north shore).
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
WDIO-TV
Walz Speaks on Paid Family Leave
Governor Tim Walz is hoping for a victory to begin his second term in office by passing a bill that would give Minnesotans up to 12 weeks of paid family leave and up to 12 weeks of medical leave. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan delivered remarks in support...
northernnewsnow.com
MN law enforcement makes strong stand against recreational cannabis legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization of recreational cannabis from a public safety perspective. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous.
fox9.com
FAQ: A $100 million tax bill's done. The next battle: Social Security
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On the day Gov. Tim Walz signed a $104 million tax relief package into law -- the first bill lawmakers sent him this year -- the Legislature started debating a tax issue many times bigger: how the state treats Social Security income. Here's an...
