R. Franco Digital Launches on Home Market with 888casino
The company is expanding through a new content deal with 888casino, a renowned global brand that brings some of the most powerful iGaming products to the local market where R. Franco Group is headquartered. 888casino and R. Franco Digital Strengthen Spanish Footprint. The partnership will yield dividends to both participants,...
Play’n GO Grows in the UK Thanks to Kindred Group Partnership
The partnership marks another cornerstone achievement in Play’n GO’s international expansion efforts. The developer gathered substantial momentum in 2022 and strengthening its position in another critical market marks a great start to the new year. Play’n GO and Kindred expand on a long history of successful cooperation, expressing their intention to retain their close ties in the future.
Fugaso and Gamingtec Boost Their Content and Reach
Fugaso is an established supplier of casino games, known for a number of titles across the board. Those titles include popular choices such as King of the Ring, Magnify Man, Sugar Drop. Diamond Blitz 100, Jewel Sea Pirate Riches, and so many others. Gamingtec Hails Addition of Fugaso Content. Gamingtec-powered...
Gaming Society Partners with IGI to Gain Insight into Female Bettors
The goal of the research is to achieve a better understanding of the fans of female sports, the betting behavior regarding female sports, women that engage in sports betting activities, and the sponsorship coming to women’s sports. The Collaboration Will Focus on Female Sports Bettors. The collaboration between IGI,...
DAZN Lost Billions in 2021, Postpones IPO Plans
DAZN, a leading sports streaming platform, announced that its initial public offering may become a reality within three years. This news comes in the wake of a report which outlined the company’s losses in 2021. DAZN Lost Billions in 2021. DAZN is a sports streaming company that hopes to...
Entain Snatches BetCity from Sports Entertainment Media for $482M
The deal between the two parties was originally announced for an initial consideration of €300 million ($324 million) and a maximum deferred contingent consideration of €550 million ($594 million) in June 2022. Now, Entertain has presented the completion of all procedures for a final acquisition cost of €450...
AGCO Greenlights BtoBet for Launch in Ontario
BtoBet, a pioneer in the provision of iGaming platform and sportsbook solutions, has been greenlit to launch in Ontario. This is an important milestone for the company, which has been looking to expand its presence in the NA region. BtoBet to Launch in Ontario. BtoBet, a subsidiary of NeoGames, will...
1×2 Network Adds Rising Star Gromada Studio to List of Partners
The newest partnership targets Gromada, an iGaming studio known for its outstanding gaming titles. Thanks to this partnership, 1×2 Network is able to host content for a number of prominent brands included as part of Gromada’s offer, to name Grand Vision Gaming, Sega Sammy, and Azure. Gromada and...
Golden Matrix to Acquire MeridianBet Group for $300M
Developer of gaming technology and content Golden Matrix entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MeridianBet Group for a total consideration of $300 million payable in a combination of cash and stock. ‘Highly Scalable B2C Vertical in New Markets’. The acquisition of Estonia-based MeridianBet Group and its related companies will...
Robert Chvátal Steps In as Allwyn UK CEO
The multi-national lottery operator has been extremely busy in the past several months, balancing its latest high-profile acquisition with its upcoming UK responsibilities. Chvátal will focus the company’s efforts on the island nation, hopefully allowing Allwyn UK to complete its 2023 goals on time and without any significant setbacks.
Kindred Unhappy with Preliminary Q4 Results, Plans to Take Action
On Thursday, the company released an update for the fourth quarter of 2022, confirming it expects to see revenue of £305.0 million ($372.9 million). A year-over-year comparison reveals a solid growth of 24% when compared to the £224.9 million ($275 million) result reported for Q4, 2021. Comparison in constant currency represents 23% growth. Still, Kindred acknowledged that the Q4 2022 result was negatively impacted by multiple factors. In fact, the company said that the result fell behind the expectations for the period.
CT Interactive Inks Belgian Deal with PepperMill
CT Interactive, a Bulgarian company focused on developing and supplying games for online casinos, has expanded its presence in Europe through a deal with PepperMill Casino. Under the deal, the latter company will receive the provider’s suite of Dice slot games. As a result, PepperMill will be able to engage its players in Belgium with new engaging titles.
Relax Gaming Onboards SmartSoft Content
Relax Gaming, a leading provider and aggregator of iGaming content, has penned an agreement with a new studio. The innovative developer SmartSoft Gaming joined the list of Relax Gaming partners, becoming the latest addition to the Powerd By Relax platform. SmartSoft Joins Relax as Its Latest Studio Partner. Under the...
Bayes Esports Names York Scheunemann Chief Operations Officer
The company expanded its C-Level management team on Friday, by bringing in an industry expert with decades of experience. In his new position as COO, Scheunemann will play a pivotal role in Bayes Esports’ growth on a global scale within the esports industry. He will be responsible for the company’s communication, marketing and sales teams. Scheunemann will also oversee Bayes Esports’ people and culture efforts and leverage his extensive experience.
Lion Gaming Group Snaps Up 1Click Games
The acquisition will considerably enhance Lion Gaming Group’s expertise in the delivery of online products. The Group is focused on the development of a technology platform that brings around white-label solutions for casino and sportsbook operators. 1Click Games Joins the Lion Gaming Group’s Family. The turnkey solutions made...
