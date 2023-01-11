The North Mankato Taylor Library’s Edible Book Festival is a friendly competition celebrating books, food, and fun. Anyone can enter their own unique book or author-inspired creation. Pick a book or author to base your entry on and get creative! Entries can be anything you like, as long as it is edible and can sit out for up to three hours. Fruits, vegetables, meats, and bakery goods that fit this description are all good choices. This event is open to all ages.

NORTH MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO