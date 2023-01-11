Read full article on original website
Related
Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor.
The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That’s part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
U.S. regulators hinted at a possible ban on gas stoves. The debate boiled over.
Seemingly overnight, the gas stove in nearly one of three homes in the country became an appliance of controversy, bringing possible comparisons to cigarettes on one side and accusations of government overreach on the other. The fight started when a commissioner for the Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC, said...
Driver's licenses approved for undocumented immigrants poised to advance in Minnesota Legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota House panel is set to advance legislation that would allow the thousands of undocumented immigrants in the state to obtain a driver's license.The effort, dubbed "driver's licenses for all," is 20 years in the making for supporters of the policy, who say it will improve public safety and allow people without legal status to continue contributing to the state's economy."This bill is really about the tens of thousands of individuals and families who lack access to this basic need," said Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, who's sponsoring the bill. "It's about human dignity."In 2003, then-GOP...
Washington Examiner
Illinois illustrates how Democrats continue to fail on gun control
The Democratic Party’s gun control agenda follows a reliable pattern. In stage one, politicians who have no idea what they are talking about pass a law that wouldn’t solve anything. In stage two, the law gets struck down by the courts anyway. Illinois is the latest state to...
The US has a new pollution rule for heavy-duty trucks for the first time in 2 decades
Communities that have long borne the brunt of vehicle pollution are one step closer to breathing cleaner air after the Environmental Protection Agency finalized stricter emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles on Tuesday. The agency’s new rule, part of its larger Clean Trucks Plan, is the first time pollution standards for...
Immigrants plead with lawmakers to pass driver’s license bill
This story comes to you from MPR News through a partnership with Sahan Journal. One by one Tuesday, Minnesotans who are in the country without authorization sat before lawmakers and shared stories about how the law preventing them from getting a driver’s license had affected them. They shared their...
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
Washington Examiner
Don’t be fooled — environmentalists and regulators are trying to ban gas stoves
It can be dizzying to follow any policy debate that touches on party politics and culture. On one day, major left-leaning news outlets were reporting on proposals to ban gas stoves, and liberal politicians and commentators were applauding the move. The very next day, major news outlets are telling you...
Florida bill would prohibit financial institutions from tracking gun and ammo purchases
The Florida Arms and Ammo Act would prohibit financial institutions and payment processors from separately categorizing gun and ammo purchases in the state.
US News and World Report
Illinois Bans Semiautomatic Gun Sales, Legal Challenge Expected
(Reuters) - Illinois has banned the sale of many common kinds of semiautomatic guns with immediate effect in response to a massacre at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park last year and other mass shootings. The new law, which Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed on Tuesday evening, bans selling...
California passed a milestone law to stop neighborhood drilling. Now Big Oil has launched its counterattack.
Environmental justice communities and advocates across California celebrated a major victory in August when state legislators passed a bill to ban new oil wells and phase out old ones within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes, schools, and hospitals. It was a win decades in the making. Activists had...
5 ways climate change made life more expensive in 2022
Inflation dominated news headlines and American psyches in 2022. Overall, consumer prices jumped an average 7.1 percent this year, with the cost of just about everything going up, from cars to coffee and gas to groceries. The trend triggered a bitter midterm election campaign, prompted a series of aggressive interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and fears about an impending recession.
After years of pressure, 3M will stop making ‘forever chemicals’
In the face of continued legal action from states across the country, 3M, a Fortune 500 manufacturing company, will discontinue the use of “forever chemicals” by 2025. 3M makes Scotchgard and other water-repellent products which contain a class of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, that do not break down in the environment. PFAS has been found in nearly every state in the country and in everything from polar bears to fast food wrappers. Research has shown a link between these chemicals and public health concerns such as high blood pressure in mid-life women, stunted developmental growth, infertility, as well as kidney, liver, and testicular cancers.
Key House Republican floats energy package
House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) on Wednesday signaled the committee will move on a larger energy legislative package under her leadership. “There’s a lot in these packages, but I’d say it’s focused on securing American resources, it is [focused] on permitting reform, it is [focused] on modernizing energy infrastructure, [liquefied…
Washington state just started capping carbon emissions. Here’s how it works.
Washington state rang in the New Year with the launch of its most ambitious plan to slash carbon pollution. The new “cap-and-invest” program is designed to follow in the footsteps of California, where a cap-and-trade system began in 2013, while trying to learn from its missteps. Signed into...
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
insideevs.com
Alaska Chevrolet Bolt EV Owner Says Replacing Battery Under Recall Will Take Years
Even though General Motors has said that it was making great progress replacing faulty battery packs as part of the recall that affected around 140,000 Bolt EVs, it seems some areas are lagging behind. One reader and 2020 Bolt EV owner from Alaska wrote to us explaining that she was informed by her nearest Chevy dealer that she would have to wait around four years to get the new battery installed in her vehicle.
Grist
A $100 million boost for environmental justice
It’s Friday, January 13, and the EPA has unveiled record grant funding for environmental justice. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Tuesday that it will offer $100 million in grants for projects to address environmental inequities, its largest-ever offering of this kind. “Since day one, President Biden pledged...
Energy & Environment — House passes first energy bill of new Congress
The House passed a bill that would restrict sales of the country’s reserve oil to entities with Chinese ownership or influence. Meanwhile, a new analysis has found ExxonMobil had fairly accurate predictions on climate change in the past decades, and federal agencies are saying that last year was either the the fifth or sixth-hottest…
Here Come the Gas Stove Culture Wars
On Monday, Richard Trumka Jr., a commissioner with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, used the “B” word. “Any option is on the table,” Trumka Jr. said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”. On its...
Grist
Seattle, WA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1999, Grist is a beacon in the smog — an independent, irreverent news outlet and network of innovators working toward a planet that doesn’t burn and a future that doesn’t suck.https://grist.org/
Comments / 0