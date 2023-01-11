Read full article on original website
Britain Tar Premiere
Director Todd Field, left, and Cate Blanchett pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Tar' in London, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Axelsen storms into Malaysia Open final
World number one Viktor Axelsen stayed on course to defend his Malaysia Open title as the Dane defeaated Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama 21-7, 21-15 on Saturday to reach the 2023 season opener's final. The 29-year-old made light work of his opponent in the 46-minute match, working the Japanese world number 26...
Adair hits 65 as Ireland beat Zimbabwe to level T20 series
Opener Ross Adair struck a brisk 65 as Ireland levelled a three-match Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe with a six-wicket victory in Harare on Saturday. Zimbabwe made 144 with captain Craig Ervine top scoring on 42 and Ireland knocked off the runs with two balls to spare, setting up a series decider on Sunday.
Australia dump Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
Australia pulled out of an upcoming cricket series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. The men's team were due to face their Afghan counterparts in three ODI games in March following a tour to India. The Afghanistan Cricket Board...
