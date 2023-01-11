Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
Mansion Group to Surrender Operating License, Leave the UK
Online sports betting and casino gaming company Mansion Group has decided to leave the UK market and will surrender its license on January 13, 2023, after almost 20 years of operations. Shrinking Profitability. Mansion Group’s decision to shut down operations in the UK comes as a response to the ever-tightening...
gamblingnews.com
Play’n GO Grows in the UK Thanks to Kindred Group Partnership
The partnership marks another cornerstone achievement in Play’n GO’s international expansion efforts. The developer gathered substantial momentum in 2022 and strengthening its position in another critical market marks a great start to the new year. Play’n GO and Kindred expand on a long history of successful cooperation, expressing their intention to retain their close ties in the future.
gamblingnews.com
CT Interactive Inks Belgian Deal with PepperMill
CT Interactive, a Bulgarian company focused on developing and supplying games for online casinos, has expanded its presence in Europe through a deal with PepperMill Casino. Under the deal, the latter company will receive the provider’s suite of Dice slot games. As a result, PepperMill will be able to engage its players in Belgium with new engaging titles.
Atlas Global To Acquire Cannabis 'Trading House' And Two Pharmacies In Israel, Commences Trading On The CSE
Atlas Global Brands Inc. ATL, (formerly Silver Phoenix Resources Inc.) announced that, through its Israeli subsidiary, signed a binding letter of intent at an arm’s length with no finder’s fee, on January 11, 2023, to acquire 51% of the outstanding securities of the following entities :. An Israeli...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Benzinga
Best Crypto to Buy Now
Want to jump straight to the best crypto to buy now? BTC, ETH, LINK, MATIC, DOT, ROSE, RUNE and PUSH are top contenders and they are available on exchanges like Uphold, Binance and eToro. The cryptocurrency market appears to be in shambles. Crypto institutions have gone bankrupt, bad actors have...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
crowdfundinsider.com
Unique Payments Fintech Butter Raises $22 Million Series A Round
Butter, a payments Fintech that tackles transaction churn, has raised $22 million in a Series A funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners! Existing investors also participated in the round, including Atomic, Transpose Platform, and Spring Tide Capital. Butter CEO and founder Vijay Menon revealed the funding in a blog post today, noting it was exceptional to raise money in the very difficult economic environment where venture capital has tanked. While not providing a valuation, Menon called the funding a “gift” and testament to what his company is doing.
u.today
BPM Wallet Recognised with XRPL Grants Program Award
London, UK, Jan 13, 2023 – BPM Wallet, a ground breaking blockchain and NFT-based event ticketing platform, is pleased to confirm that it has been awarded a grant of $200,000 from XRPL Grants. The XRPL Grants program was established to identify promising projects within the XRPL ecosystem and to...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Predicts ‘Crypto Spring’ on the Horizon for Digital Asset Industry in 2023
Top executives at San Francisco payments company Ripple think utility will be one of the most important factors for the crypto and blockchain sector in 2023. In a new series of predictions, Ripple execs say they think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will both take more prominent roles this year.
bitcoinist.com
Binance Is Bleeding Assets, $12 Billion Gone In Less Than 60 Days, Cardano is Down 90%, Snowfall Protocol is set to be the presale of the year
Cryptocurrency and blockchain firms have had a rough 2022. Exchanges are imploding, protocols are going bankrupt, and trillions of dollars in crypto asset valuation are vaporizing off the market. The year’s highlight was FTX’s unprecedented collapse that took the whole crypto market by storm. Following the event, many...
dailyhodl.com
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
gamblingnews.com
R. Franco Digital Launches on Home Market with 888casino
The company is expanding through a new content deal with 888casino, a renowned global brand that brings some of the most powerful iGaming products to the local market where R. Franco Group is headquartered. 888casino and R. Franco Digital Strengthen Spanish Footprint. The partnership will yield dividends to both participants,...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Advises US Army Not to Invest in Crypto
Gary Gensler, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States, has never been a fan of cryptocurrencies and has found a new audience with which to share his negative opinions—this time, the American Army. Gensler reiterated his skepticism and said that the cryptocurrency market...
gamblingnews.com
Mkodo’s GeoLocs Service Is Now Available to Operators
GeoLocs promises advanced technology that is self-manageable, seamlessly implemented, easy to use, and designed with the needs of iGaming operators in mind. Featuring geo-based marketing and promotional offers, GeoLocs promises easy regulatory compliance. The developer’s solution was tested with the help of several trusted partners and is now available to operators.
gamblingnews.com
Robert Chvátal Steps In as Allwyn UK CEO
The multi-national lottery operator has been extremely busy in the past several months, balancing its latest high-profile acquisition with its upcoming UK responsibilities. Chvátal will focus the company’s efforts on the island nation, hopefully allowing Allwyn UK to complete its 2023 goals on time and without any significant setbacks.
gamblingnews.com
BCLC Expands PlayNow.com Brand into Saskatchewan with OpenBet
The present alliance represents an extension of the deal between the two companies, making the PlayNow.com product available to the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority. OpenBet Helps BCLC’s Gaming Brand Launch in Saskatchewan. As a result, PlayNow.com is now live in the Saskatchewan province in Canada, a launch facilitated by...
gamblingnews.com
DAZN Lost Billions in 2021, Postpones IPO Plans
DAZN, a leading sports streaming platform, announced that its initial public offering may become a reality within three years. This news comes in the wake of a report which outlined the company’s losses in 2021. DAZN Lost Billions in 2021. DAZN is a sports streaming company that hopes to...
gamblingnews.com
Golden Matrix to Acquire MeridianBet Group for $300M
Developer of gaming technology and content Golden Matrix entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MeridianBet Group for a total consideration of $300 million payable in a combination of cash and stock. ‘Highly Scalable B2C Vertical in New Markets’. The acquisition of Estonia-based MeridianBet Group and its related companies will...
