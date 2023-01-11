ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at; 2 persons arrested

MILWAUKEE - Charges have been filed against two persons who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase in Milwaukee early on Friday morning, Jan. 6. The accused are Afrisawn Dedrick and Tysheonna Jones. Dedrick was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon, possession...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people accused of leading police on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee have been arrested in Wood County. Investigators said on Jan. 6, Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect began shooting at officers. Milwaukee Police ended the pursuit and began an investigation to determine the suspects.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shawn Luckette guilty; fatal shooting of man near 44th and Fiebrantz

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Shawn Luckette guilty on Thursday, Jan. 12 in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. Luckette faced a single charge of homicide by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a homicide near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD: 2 men shot while traveling in vehicle near 33rd and Townsend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two young people were shot near 33rd and Townsend on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say it happened around 3 p.m. According to police, two Milwaukee men, ages 19 and 20, were traveling in a vehicle when shots were fired and they were subsequently struck. They arrived...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police: 1,600 guns stolen from cars in past two years

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department is warning car owners to park in secure areas and to leave their firearms at home. Thursday, Milwaukee police Chief Jeffrey Norman said they've seen more thieves targeting cars for guns. "We've seen an increase of guns stolen from vehicles. This gives greater accessibility...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Former police captain sentenced; 2 years probation, possession of narcotics

TWIN LAKES, Wis. - A former Twin Lakes police captain was sentenced by a Kenosha County judge on Friday, Jan. 13 to two years probation. Dennis Linn pleaded guilty to one count of possession of narcotic drugs in November 2022. Three other charges against Linn were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.
TWIN LAKES, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Church purse thief: Shorewood, Whitefish Bay police seek man

SHOREWOOD, Wis. - "Thou shalt not steal" is one of the Ten Commandments, but police say it was ignored by a man suspected of being a serial purse-snatcher. Even worse, the crimes in question happened during Mass. "As Catholics, we come to Mass and receive the body of Jesus, and...
SHOREWOOD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Kohl's theft; shoes, athletic apparel stolen

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people suspected of stealing from the Kohl's near 124th and North on Sunday, Jan. 8. The pair went into the store around 7:45 p.m. and stole multiple pairs of shoes and athletic apparel, police said. They drove off in a black crossover.
BROOKFIELD, WI
WISN

Oak Creek police warn of burglars posing as tree trimmers

Thursday afternoon, an Oak Creek resident who did not want to be identified, told 12 News Friday she was flat-out scammed. "I should have been more aware of it because hearing about all these scams going on. Usually, I do not open the door when there's a strange car in my driveway. I just don't open it, but I did, I did," the resident said.
OAK CREEK, WI
WISN

Serious crime in Milwaukee down 15%, homicides still trend upwards

MILWAUKEE — Serious crime in Milwaukee is down a combined 15% in 2022. However, one crime category continues to break grim records. Milwaukee registered 214 homicides in 2022. It's up 11% from 2021. "There are some positive trends that emerged in 2022, but I'm not here to celebrate," Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Teenager shot multiple times in head during breakup recovers

MILWAUKEE — The family of 14-year-old Racine teenager Jazlene Jones, who was shot in the head, says her survival is hard to comprehend. "I think she's a living, walking miracle," Melinda Innocencio said of her granddaughter Thursday. As WISN 12 News spoke to Innocencio over FaceTime from her granddaughter's...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego missing girl; last seen in Milwaukee

MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Muskego Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 16-year-old girl. Aunnie Way's father said he believed his daughter had taken his vehicle without permission on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers were dispatched and located the vehicle with keys inside near 36th and Lloyd in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
MILWAUKEE, WI

