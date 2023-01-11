Read full article on original website
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. Spanish-language US television network Univision claimed in December that an American soldier living with a Colombian army battalion in 2019 had sexually abused and impregnated a 10-year-old girl from the Nukak tribe in the southern Amazonia region.
Emergency blackouts in most Ukrainian regions due to shelling: energy minister
Emergency blackouts were applied in "most regions" of Ukraine on Saturday due to a fresh barrage of Russian attacks, energy minister German Galushchenko said. "Today the enemy attacked the country's energy generation facilities and power grid again. There are attacks in Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions," Galushchenko said on Facebook.
France, Germany press Africa to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine
The French and German foreign ministers called Friday on Africa to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine, while pressing for deeper ties between the European Union and countries across the continent. "It is important to remember that there is an aggressor and an attacked and it is important that everyone tells...
US Republicans probe chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal
Republicans launched an investigation Friday into the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan that sparked a lightning takeover of the war-ravaged country by the Taliban and the death of 13 American troops in a militant attack. Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he had written to...
Benin pro-govt parties win parliament majority
Benin's pro-government parties won a majority of seats in parliament, the country's constitutional court said Thursday, in a vote marking the return of the opposition after four years of absence. Parties supporting President Patrice Talon, the Republican Bloc and the Progressive Union for Renewal parties together won 81 out of...
UN urges charges dropped in Greek migrant rescue trial
The United Nations on Friday urged all charges to be dropped in a long-delayed Greek trial of 24 migrant rescue workers accused of espionage, including prominent Syrian swimmer Sarah Mardini. "Trials like these are deeply concerning because they criminalise life-saving work and set a dangerous precedent," UN rights office spokeswoman...
More protests in Peru as US calls for 'restraint'
Peru was rocked by further unrest Wednesday as demonstrators blocked roads and held mass funerals for those killed in violent protests that have gripped the country, as the United States called for "restraint" on both sides. In total 40 people have died in over a month of protests demanding the...
Improved Syria-Turkey ties should seek end to 'occupation': Assad
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said Thursday that a Moscow-brokered rapprochement with Turkey should aim for "the end of occupation" by Ankara of parts of Syria. The comment, in a statement from his office, was Assad's first on meetings between ministers from Ankara and Damascus after more than a decade of enmity during Syria's civil war.
US vows to defend space with Japan, deploy mobile Marines as China worries grow
The United States said Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defense treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally's soil as alarm grows over China. Weeks after unveiling plans to ramp up security spending, Japan sent its defense and foreign...
Crisis-hit Egypt's currency halved in value since March
The Egyptian pound traded Wednesday at half its value from March after the central bank intervened for a third time as part of an International Monetary Fund loan agreement. The devaluation, representing a drop of around 50 percent against the dollar over the 10-month period, comes as the price of imported food and other goods soars in the Arab world's most populous country.
Israel's Netanyahu defends proposed justice reform
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday rejected accusations that his government's judicial reforms would undermine democracy. Justice Minister Yariv Levin has announced a series of measures which would allow politicians to override Supreme Court decisions and change the way judges are appointed. An open letter published on Thursday by...
West African chief vows support for jihadist-torn Burkina
The head of West Africa's regional bloc has expressed support for jihadist-hit Burkina Faso less than five months after an insurgency sparked by Islamist militants sparked a new coup, the Burkinabe government said. Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, current president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), made...
Mexico deploys National Guard in metro after accidents
Thousands of National Guard members will be deployed in the Mexico City metro following a series of safety incidents, including a crash this month that left one person dead, officials said Thursday. Safety concerns have shaken public confidence in a transport system used by millions of people in the congested...
EarlyBirds onboards Andy Dougherty to lead US Operations
EarlyBirds is widening its operations in the United States of America. To lead the expansion, EarlyBirds has appointed Andy Dougherty as the new President of EarlyBirds USA Operations. Dougherty is a seasoned executive with over 40 years of experience in the Federal Government and industry. His relevant professional background, rich...
Palestinian shot dead after knifing Israeli: army, emergency services
A civilian shot dead a Palestinian who had knifed an Israeli near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, the army and emergency services said, the second of two deadly incidents on Wednesday. The inauguration in late December of the most right-wing government in Israel's history, led by Benjamin Netanyahu,...
Billionaire ex-PM and retired NATO general make Czech presidential run-off
Billionaire former prime minister Andrej Babis and retired NATO general Petr Pavel topped the first round of the Czech presidential election on Saturday. Babis won 36.02 percent and Pavel 34.38, while economist Danuse Nerudova came third with 13.85 percent, according to results from the Czech Statistical Office, with 90 percent of votes counted.
