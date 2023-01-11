Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
The Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks in official marketing photos
Leaks have surfaced with official marketing photos of the Galaxy S23, Samsung’s next flagship smartphone. While it’s unmistakably a Galaxy device, Samsung appears to have altered the phone design in a few notable ways. The Galaxy S23 photo leaks come from Roland Quandt of WinFuture, and they showcase the device comes in four new colors.
Android Headlines
Do you really need a wireless phone charger?
This is a fast-paced world, and no one can afford to be left without their phone for long periods of time. We all have been in that situation where the battery of our phone has drained, often putting ourselves in difficult situations. Sometimes, you also need to check vital information about investing such as your Binance day trading bot.
Android Headlines
Global OnePlus 11 model gets benchmarked with 16GB of RAM
We were wondering if the global OnePlus 11 variant will offer 16GB of RAM, and it seems like it will. The phone just got benchmarked on Geekbench with 16GB of RAM, while the listing shared some additional info. The global OnePlus 11 variant got benchmarked with 16GB of RAM. Before...
Android Headlines
Fresh Galaxy S23 Ultra renders show the phone in all four colors
Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared in a fresh set of seemingly accurate renders. They are reportedly obtained from the company’s official press materials. The images show the phone from various angles in all of its rumored colorways. The Galaxy S23 Ultra shows up in new renders.
Android Headlines
Fossil smartwatches to get quarterly updates, Google Assistant support
Fossil smartwatches may get updates more frequently and consistently in the future, at least the Gen 6 and newer models. A Fossil executive recently said that the company is planning to push quarterly feature updates and security patches to its Wear OS 3-powered wrist wearables. The executive didn’t elaborate on the plans, though.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Android Headlines
Nothing Phone 2nd Android 13 beta brings new wallpapers and more
The Nothing Phone (1) is working on introducing its users to the Nothing OS experience on Android 13. It’s currently testing the new platform on beta users (this will include users in the US), and the next beta has just dropped. The second Android 13 beta for the Nothing phone brings some neat additions. This comes to us from 9To5Google.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra gets improved speakers, more stable cameras
Smartphone enthusiasts are now counting down to Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 launch. The new flagships will debut on February 1, 2023. And as the day comes closer, leaks are coming thicker with more information. Reputed tipster Ice Universe recently shared some details about the Galaxy S23 Ultra that we haven’t heard before. The new Ultra flagship from Samsung will reportedly come with improved speakers, an improved microphone, and better camera autofocus and stabilization.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be lighter than most competing laptops
Samsung recently confirmed that its first major in-person Galaxy Unpacked event since the COVID-19 pandemic will be held on February 1, 2023. While the Galaxy S23 series will be the star of the show, the company will also unveil the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops that day. Unsurprisingly, the leaks world has been mum about the new laptops. They never get as much attention as Samsung’s flagship smartphones. But as the launch event draws closer, we are starting to hear more about them. According to a new report, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be an incredibly light laptop. It will be lighter than most competing products.
Android Headlines
New AirPods Max & AirPods "lite" allegedly coming next year
According to a well-known Apple analyst says the new AirPods Max and AirPods “lite” are coming next year, at the earliest. The analyst in question is, of course, Ming-Chi Kuo. Next-gen AirPods Max & AirPods “lite” coming late next year. He did say that the next...
Android Headlines
HONOR Magic5 to pack serious camera hardware & Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
The HONOR Magic5 is the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone series. Well, the HONOR Magic5 did just get certified, while a separate leak revealed that the Magic5 phones will pack some serious camera hardware. The HONOR Magic5 will feature compelling camera hardware & Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. First and foremost,...
Android Headlines
How to backup & factory reset your iPhone and iPad
Apple makes it super easy to both backup your phone and factory reset it. However, it’s not as easy if the phone you have doesn’t belong to you. That’s because Apple (and Google) have made it more difficult for a thief to steal a phone and then reset it and use it as their own.
Android Headlines
iPhone 15 Pro models may introduce solid-state power & volume buttons
Another interesting iPhone 15 Pro rumor surfaced, and not for the first time. According to a well-known Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature solid-state power and volume buttons. The iPhone 15 Pro models may get solid-state power & volume buttons. The analyst also said that...
Android Headlines
Galaxy A24 camera & battery specs emerge ahead of launch
Early rumors about Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy A24 suggested the phone will be a massive downgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy A23. We were told that the new mid-range smartphone will come with an outdated processor, a smaller battery, and more downgrades from the 2022 model. Some of the claims were so wild that we genuinely doubted their authenticity. Looks like our doubts weren’t unfounded. A more reliable source recently shared some specs of the Galaxy A24 and they instantly feel accurate.
Android Headlines
Microsoft's VALL-E can replicate anyone's voice from a 3-second sample
Microsoft has recently unveiled its latest text-to-speech AI model called VALL-E, which can replicate a person’s voice almost perfectly. The model only needs a three-second audio sample to train. Once it learns a specific voice, it can synthesize audio of that person saying anything while preserving the speaker’s emotional tone and the environment.
Android Headlines
Vivo X Flip to look notably different than OPPO Find N2 Flip
It seems like the Vivo X Flip will look considerably different than the OPPO Find N2 Flip. Well, at least if the latest leak is to be believed, as the Vivo X Flip mockups have surfaced. The Vivo X Flip will look quite a bit different than the OPPO Find...
Android Headlines
Bill Gates went to Samsung HQ and upgraded to Galaxy Z Fold 4
Microsoft founder Bill Gates revealed last year that he uses Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 as his primary smartphone. He said that in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session in May 2022. The billionaire philanthropist has now expectedly upgraded to a new phone. And no prizes for guessing what he is using now. Gates has upgraded to none other than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. He revealed that in a similar Reddit AMA yesterday.
Android Headlines
Google Chat makes starting group chats a bit faster
So, it seems that Google is getting all its ducks in a row in regard to its messaging platforms. Hangouts has been laid to rest, and the company is going all in on Google Chat. However, the company is still bringing improvements to the platform. Google announced (via Android Police)that starting group chats in Google Chat will be much faster.
Android Headlines
Android 13 is being pushed out to Windows Insiders
Windows Insiders are getting a taste of Android 13 today as Microsoft begins to push out the newest software update to those on Windows 11’s Windows Subsystem for Android build. Back when Windows 11 was initially announced, Microsoft confirmed that it would end up with native support for Android apps.
Android Headlines
Google Play Store and the App Store are flooded with fake ChatGPT apps
With the rise in popularity of the ChatGPT online service, some fake services have begun masquerading, claiming to offer similar services. Some of these fake apps are trying to fool users into thinking that they are from OpenAI. Recent reports show a rise in the presence of such fake apps on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
