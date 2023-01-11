ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBF

Cherry Grove Pier repairs set to begin as materials to rebuild arrive

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Repairs to a tourist favorite pier in the Grand Strand can soon begin since materials to begin reconstruction have arrived. The Cherry Grove Pier fell victim to the path of Hurricane Ian as it swept through parts of the Grand Strand in September 2022. The middle section of the pier was demolished leaving the structure in two pieces.
WBTW News13

2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
WMBF

Conway auto repair shop fights to stay open on residentially zoned property; council sets deadline to move

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An auto repair shop in Conway is fighting to stay open despite zoning issues. During Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting, Sylvest Avant’s request to rezone his residential property in the 3000 block of Kate Bay Highway to commercial/residential, allowing his auto repair shop to stay in business, was up for a second reading.
WMBF

Construction on North Myrtle Beach Hampton Inn could soon be underway

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction for a Hampton Inn and Suites in North Myrtle Beach could begin in the next couple of months. The hotel, which will be located at the 3500 block of Ocean Boulevard, was approved in 2019 but put on pause due to COVID. During a North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Monday night, an agent for the hotel’s developer requested another floor and more parking spots.
travelmag.com

A Comparison of Myrtle Beach Golf Resorts

The popular vacation city of Myrtle Beach on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast boasts a number of celebrity-designed golf courses, several of which are set within enticing resort hotels. Nestled along a spectacular 100 kilometre stretch of shoreline, the lively seaside escape has long attracted visitors with its mild subtropical...
