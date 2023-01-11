Read full article on original website
Lake City train derailment strands Amtrak passengers for 12+ hours
(WMBF) - Passengers were stuck on an Amtrak train traveling from the D.C. area through South Carolina to Florida for almost a full day longer than expected after a freight train derailed in Lake City Monday night. For one family, what began as a fun trip to Florida to visit...
WMBF
Permanent radar speed signs installed in Surfside Beach after community feedback
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in part of the Grand Strand are making new efforts to cut down on speeding following feedback from the community. The Surfside Beach Police Department said two signs are now up in the area of 16th Avenue North, with two more going up soon along 10th Avenue South.
wpde.com
Pawleys Island residents share mutual concerns over possible new gas station
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Another gas station could be making its way to Pawleys Island at the corner of Highway 17 and Ford Road and residents are speaking out about their disapproval. Every resident ABC15 spoke with on Friday said they don't want this gas station to be...
WMBF
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach welcomes millions of vacations each year, many of which stay in oceanfront properties. One of those properties is the Renaissance Towers. It currently sits vacant, after it was deemed unsafe by Horry County Code Enforcement and a private engineer hired by the building’s...
WMBF
Cherry Grove Pier repairs set to begin as materials to rebuild arrive
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Repairs to a tourist favorite pier in the Grand Strand can soon begin since materials to begin reconstruction have arrived. The Cherry Grove Pier fell victim to the path of Hurricane Ian as it swept through parts of the Grand Strand in September 2022. The middle section of the pier was demolished leaving the structure in two pieces.
wpde.com
U.S. Attorney discusses arrests of two Dee Dee postal workers in pandemic fraud scheme
FLORENCE (S.C.) — Two of three former Pee Dee U.S. Postal Service employees, charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), were taken into custody last Friday at the post offices where they worked, according to U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews.
WMBF
New homes proposed for development in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Over 200 acres along Water Tower Road and Long Bay road now belongs to the City of North Myrtle Beach. Their plans are to create a new neighborhood with over 500 homes. City documents show the land used to be considered an unincorporated part...
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
WMBF
Florence County winery adjusting to changes nearly a year after major fire
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been nearly a year since a major fire engulfed half of Cartersville Country Winery in Florence and owners say they’re still dealing with the damage left behind. Things haven’t been easy with staff adjusting to new changes and business slowing down. Despite...
Delta will add seasonal non-stop flights between Myrtle Beach and Boston in May
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Delta will add seasonal non-stop flights from Myrtle Beach to Boston beginning in May, according to an airline spokesperson. The route will begin on May 27, according to the airline. The flights will be twice weekly on Saturdays and Sundays, the airline said. The flight will operate as DL1632. The […]
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
WMBF
Conway auto repair shop fights to stay open on residentially zoned property; council sets deadline to move
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An auto repair shop in Conway is fighting to stay open despite zoning issues. During Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting, Sylvest Avant’s request to rezone his residential property in the 3000 block of Kate Bay Highway to commercial/residential, allowing his auto repair shop to stay in business, was up for a second reading.
WMBF
Construction on North Myrtle Beach Hampton Inn could soon be underway
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction for a Hampton Inn and Suites in North Myrtle Beach could begin in the next couple of months. The hotel, which will be located at the 3500 block of Ocean Boulevard, was approved in 2019 but put on pause due to COVID. During a North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Monday night, an agent for the hotel’s developer requested another floor and more parking spots.
WMBF
‘It can happen anywhere’: Two additional human trafficking task forces coming to the Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two additional human trafficking task forces are coming to the Pee Dee region in 2023. Currently, the region has one task force -- the Coastal Region Human Trafficking Task Force, but the upper and lower regions will soon have their own teams. Although Horry County...
WMBF
Lanes reopen on Highway 501 after car crashes into utility pole; Crews still working to restore power to over 200
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews worked to re-open Highway 501 near Conway after a car crashed into a utility pole causing power lines to drop. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the collision scene around 7:48 p.m. Thursday evening on W. Highway 501 near Brown Swamp Road near Conway.
New program will help prevent beach erosion, maintain healthy water quality in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new stormwater outfall program will work to remove drainage pipes from beach access areas in North Myrtle Beach, according to a news release. By moving storm drain discharge offshore, the city will be able to help prevent beach erosion. The program will also help the city better maintain […]
Myrtle Beach park undergoing renovations; new playground, walking path to come
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Major additions and improvements are coming to Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach this spring, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. Futrell Park is located at 1053 Futrell Drive in Myrtle Beach. A splash pad, two new play structures, a swing set, a fence, an artificial turf playground covering and a […]
WMBF
Johnsonville USPS worker charged in alleged million-dollar COVID financial aid fraud ring
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three United States Postal Service workers have been charged for their participation in an alleged fraud scheme involving coronavirus relief funds, including a USPS worker from Florence County. The U.S. Department of Justice said the scheme involved around 400 fraudulent PPP loan applications, the majority of...
travelmag.com
A Comparison of Myrtle Beach Golf Resorts
The popular vacation city of Myrtle Beach on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast boasts a number of celebrity-designed golf courses, several of which are set within enticing resort hotels. Nestled along a spectacular 100 kilometre stretch of shoreline, the lively seaside escape has long attracted visitors with its mild subtropical...
