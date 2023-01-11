Read full article on original website
FAA computer glitch causes flight grounding across the country
Russian President Vladimir Putin is making changes of his military command in Ukraine, as some Russians wonder why they haven't won. More than 30 tornadoes tore through several states across the South, leaving at least 7 dead. A look at the rules for preserving White House documents. Updated: 2 hours...
Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings in a second location, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington.
Extreme weather out west
UK to ship modern Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine
British officials vowed to dispatch advanced Challenger 2 tanks to war-torn Ukraine Saturday as heavy ground warfare with Russian invaders rages.
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night...
