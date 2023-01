URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY. * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 6. to 15 inches with locally higher amounts of 20 to 30 inches. above 5500 feet. Winds gusting 30 to 50 mph across exposed. higher...

MEDFORD, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO