ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

FAA Lifts Ground Stop Order After System Failure, President Biden Briefed; Airline Stocks Slide

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3NpB_0kAm45oG00

"Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system," the FAA said.

Updated at 9:19 am EST

U.S. airline stocks were active Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted its ground stop alert for all domestic flights following the failure of a key computer system.

The FAA said its Notice to Air Missions system, known as NOTAM, had failed at around 4:18 am Eastern time, preventing it from updating pilots and flight personnel from receiving updates on conditions, facility changes, hazards and procedures.

A nationwide grounding was immediately put in place, but was lifted by the FAA at around 8:55 am Eastern time, the FAA indicated. A spokesperson for the White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation, but added the cause of the disruption was unknown.

The Wall Street Journal reported that more than 21,000 flights, carrying more than 2.9 million passengers, were scheduled for take-off Wednesday.

FlightAware, the flight tracking website, reported 4,314 aircraft delays into, within, or out of the United States following the FAA NOTAM update as of 8:55 am Eastern time. Flights that are already airborne are still able to communicate with traffic control towers at their take-off or arrival airports.

Delta Air Lines ( DAL ) - Get Free Report shares were marked 0.34% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $37.96 each. American Airlines ( AAL ) - Get Free Report fell 0.26% to $15.15 each while Southwest Airlines ( LUV ) - Get Free Report fell 2% to $35.50 each.

United Airlines ( UAL ) - Get Free Report was marked 0.66% lower at $45.45 each.

"The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots ... is currently suffering a nationwide outage," United Airlines said in a statement. "United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA."

Comments / 8

cind119
3d ago

After a very through and intensive briefing on the situation, President Biden confidently replied, " Planes go whoosh! "

Reply
4
sun moon
3d ago

Trump wasn't lying this country is crumbling everywhere is getting worse no maintenance

Reply(1)
7
Dave Rudnick
3d ago

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Transportation is breast feeding his baby...

Reply
5
Related
Larry Lease

Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery Airport

An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft.Photo byMiguel Ángel SanzonUnsplash. An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The employee has not yet been identified, and the airline has not released an official statement on the incident. The ground worker, who has been reported as a baggage handler, was reportedly pulled into one of the plane's engines while the aircraft was parked at a gate with the parking brake set. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the accident, and a preliminary report is expected to be released within the next two to three weeks. The airport suspended operations after the incident but resumed service on Saturday evening.
MONTGOMERY, AL
New York Post

President of Mexico asks Biden to land Air Force One at remote airport

This takes air traffic control to a whole new level. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is asking President Biden to land Air Force One at a new airport farther from the center of Mexico City when he visits next month — describing it as a favor to quell domestic criticism of the project. The unusual request sets up a potentially awkward start to the visit and would require Biden’s motorcade to add time to its commute when the president arrives Jan. 9 for talks with López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I am taking the opportunity to tell [Biden] that...
VERMONT STATE
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
BBC

Why did FAA ground flights across the US?

Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
VERMONT STATE
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
Business Insider

How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane

The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
155K+
Followers
91K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy