PALO ALTO (BCN) Page Mill Road will be closed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, while crews repair a sinkhole along a stretch of the road between Paseo del Roble Drive near Moon Lane and Arastradero Road in the town of Los Altos Hills, according to a news release from Palo Alto police that included a detour map.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO