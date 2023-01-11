Read full article on original website
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Napa. * WHEN...Until 1145...
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
Here's why the Mission in San Francisco is prone to street flooding
Locals wondered if the problem was purely because of the historical waterways underneath the streets.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
The shimmering lights on San Francisco's Bay Bridge may soon go dark
"The current system is failing at a rate faster than we can cost-effectively maintain."
Bay Area Whole Foods store evacuates after minor structure fire
The Santa Rosa Fire Department had the fire under control by early Thursday afternoon.
Page Mill Road To Close Thursday, Friday To Repair Sinkhole
PALO ALTO (BCN) Page Mill Road will be closed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, while crews repair a sinkhole along a stretch of the road between Paseo del Roble Drive near Moon Lane and Arastradero Road in the town of Los Altos Hills, according to a news release from Palo Alto police that included a detour map.
Another large Bay Area tech company is reducing the size of its HQ
The company has been trying to shrink its real estate holdings in recent years.
San Francisco's first automated restaurant was the size of a football field
At maximum capacity, Ott's could serve up to 30,000 guests a day.
Michelin-starred Manresa chef David Kinch to open 3 new Bay Area restaurants
The acclaimed chef shared his next move after his restaurant shuttered.
San Francisco bakery Arsicault's croissant ranked among top 5 in US by Yelp
What's your favorite croissant at this legendary SF bakery?
1 Injured In Rollover Crash On Frates Road Thursday Night
PETALUMA (BCN) One person was seriously injured in a crash on Frates Road in Petaluma Thursday night. On Thursday at 9:07 p.m., Petaluma police officers and firefighters responded to a rollover crash on Frates Road just east of Lakeville Highway. Responding officers located a white Toyota Prius with an occupant...
Apartment Fire Displaces 15 Residents
PETALUMA (BCN) Firefighters in Petaluma responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex Thursday night. On Thursday at 11:36 p.m., firefighters with the Petaluma Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Graylawn Avenue on a report of a structure fire at an apartment complex. Responding crews found heavy...
San Francisco Catholic school St. Thomas the Apostle closing after 75 years
St. Thomas the Apostle is the latest Catholic school in the city to announce plans to shutter.
‘Skeletonized’ human remains discovered at UC Berkeley campus
It's unclear how long they've been there for or who they belong to.
