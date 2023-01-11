ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Napa. * WHEN...Until 1145...
Page Mill Road To Close Thursday, Friday To Repair Sinkhole

PALO ALTO (BCN) Page Mill Road will be closed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, while crews repair a sinkhole along a stretch of the road between Paseo del Roble Drive near Moon Lane and Arastradero Road in the town of Los Altos Hills, according to a news release from Palo Alto police that included a detour map.
1 Injured In Rollover Crash On Frates Road Thursday Night

PETALUMA (BCN) One person was seriously injured in a crash on Frates Road in Petaluma Thursday night. On Thursday at 9:07 p.m., Petaluma police officers and firefighters responded to a rollover crash on Frates Road just east of Lakeville Highway. Responding officers located a white Toyota Prius with an occupant...
Apartment Fire Displaces 15 Residents

PETALUMA (BCN) Firefighters in Petaluma responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex Thursday night. On Thursday at 11:36 p.m., firefighters with the Petaluma Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Graylawn Avenue on a report of a structure fire at an apartment complex. Responding crews found heavy...
