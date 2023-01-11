Small chance for snow showers Thursday afternoon

It's still mild but unfortunately the gloomy weather is back. You can expect areas of fog to persist this evening and overnight. With temperatures dipping to around freezing away from the lake and outside of Milwaukee, icy spots will be possible again on sidewalks and untreated roads.

The next storm system tracks to our south on Thursday. We'll keep a small chance for snow showers in the afternoon, but we're not expecting any accumulation. We cool down briefly on Friday, then the weekend is looking breezy but very nice for January.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Ch. Light Fog

Low: 35

Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY:

Cloudy and Breezy. Slight Ch. Snow Shower Late

High: 37

Wind: N 10-20 mph

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy

High: 33

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 38

SUNDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild

High: 41

MONDAY:

Cloudy with Rain Likely

High: 44

