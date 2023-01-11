Yolo Land Trust Introduces New Executive Director and Announces New Officer Positions on the Board of Directors

Read full article on original website
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: HCD May Approve the Revised Housing Element, But I Remain Skeptical That We Can Address Our Immediate Housing Needs
Davis, CA – When HCD rejected the city’s housing element for failure to comply with State Housing Law, city staff worked diligently with the agency to revise the plan. At this point, the city believes that the resubmitted Housing Element is sufficient to gain approval from HCD. One...
davisvanguard.org
Judicial Diversion Denied for ‘Impressive’ College Grad with No Criminal Record in Reckless Driving Case
WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Tom Dyer this week praised a young college grad, but denied the judicial diversion motion made by the defense in a case involving one count of misdemeanor reckless driving. Deputy Public Defender Cheyanne Martin cited the accused’s good community standing in...
Mountain Democrat
Top stories of 2022: Central EDH Specific Plan denied
The El Dorado County Planning Commission in June 2022 rejected Parker Development’s Central El Dorado Hills Specific Plan, which proposes to build hundreds of homes on the old golf course along El Dorado Hills Boulevard. The long-planned and debated project requires a General Plan amendment to allow zoning of...
northbaybiz.com
Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC Davis professor accused of rape, latest on CA inflation relief payments, holiday weekend snow forecast
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Remote failure risks lurk as Lake Hennessey fills to capacity
Lake Hennessey inundation map courtesy California Division of the Safety of Dams photo credit: Large areas of downtown Napa, along with much of the valley would be submerged in a dam failure There's something of a rare sight to see right now in the hills north of Napa. Thanks to a string of atmospheric river storms, Lake Hennessey has risen high enough to reach the dam's spillway, something celebrated by more than a few locals. Joy Eldredge is deputy utilities director for the City of Napa, which owns the reservoir. "First of all, it hasn't spilled for four years, so we're...
davisvanguard.org
Council to Weigh Options on G St
Davis, CA – In the days following the state of emergency in the pandemic, the city closed G Street—utilizing downtown parking spaces and sidewalks for outdoor dining as part of the “Open Air Davis” pandemic response effort “to promptly assist businesses with challenges presented by COVID-19 restrictions and public health protocols.”
sjvsun.com
Calif. flushed 95% of incoming Delta water to Pacific Ocean during Monday’s massive storm
After several years of severe drought, the intense storms over the last week would seemingly be a godsend to California and go a long way toward fixing the state’s water problems. But the opposite is happening as the state is flushing out the vast majority of the incoming water...
Lebanon-Express
CA: SOLANO COUNTY FLOOD CONCERN, EVACUATION WARNING
Roughly 1,600 people are placed under an evacuation warning in Solano County, CA as more rain could cause a lake to reach capacity.
mix96sac.com
Forbes Ranks Sacramento Best Place To Live In California
California is known for so many things; breathtaking national parks, sprawling wine country, (usually) gorgeous weather, bountiful agriculture, innovative technology and of course Hollywood. Visiting California is on the bucket list of travelers from all over the world. But when it comes to actually living here there’s a lot more to consider.
The Innovative Approach That Has Some California Reservoirs Capturing More Of This Stormwater For Drought
Decades-old rules mean most reservoirs aren't allowed to fill up in the winter. A new approach using weather forecasts is helping some save more water to help with California's drought.
Man arrested after bomb threat hoax at Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People were able to return to the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building in downtown Sacramento after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat. The sheriff’s office said a man walked into a building with a backpack and said there was a bomb inside....
pmq.com
One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
Elk Grove Citizen
Local iconic sports retailer closes shop
Elk Grove was a much different city 45 years ago when Len and Mona Willeford and their children opened “The Sports Shop.”. “There was just a four-way stop sign at Elk Grove Blvd. and Elk Grove-Florin Road,” the Willeford’s youngest child, Mark, recalled recently. “We grew with the community. They helped us pick what we were going to sell.”
goldrushcam.com
After Brutal Beating of Vallejo Club Member, Solano County Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
January 10, 2023 – SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dennis Killough Jr., 51, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony crime, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search...
Bay Area Hells Angels member pleads guilty to gun charge
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vacaville man pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the man, 51-year-old Dennis Killough Jr., is a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Law enforcement began investigating […]
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
Sacramento woman gets answers after receiving dozens of unordered packages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks after a Sacramento woman began receiving dozens of packages she didn't order, she is finally seeing results and getting answers. Connie Mathews reached out to ABC10 a few weeks ago after trying to get postal carriers to stop delivering her the mysterious packages. "I called...
KCRA.com
Student injured, taken to hospital after fight in Sacramento County school
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A student was injured and taken to the hospital after a fight at a school in Sacramento County on Tuesday. In a letter sent to Albert Einstein Middle School families, Principal Chase Tafoya said that an altercation between two students “led to a fall that required calling for emergency medical services.”
