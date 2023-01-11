ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, MA

3d ago

Let’s get the headline correct, they are banning all flags. Very smart, go to school to learn and keep the politics and views out of it. Save that for after school

Jacqueline pedercini
3d ago

No flag but the American flag should be the only flag in the schools. Glad this superintendent put his foot down. Hopefully other superintendents follow and do the same thing.

lou d
3d ago

Diversity is no longer our strength. These flags DO NOT belong on school property. If these brats walk out, flunk them.

