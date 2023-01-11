ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

METS offering free rides to senior citizens and disabled persons

By Olivia Pollard
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwNSi_0kAm08Jb00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) in partnership with SWIRCA & More will provide free bus rides to disabled persons and seniors 65 years and older who reside in the City of Evansville. The program will run from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, and was made possible by generous community support and grand funding received by SWIRCA & More to help fulfill its mission in serving older adults and individuals with disabilities.

A press conference is to be held at SWIRCA & More at 10 a.m. on January 11 to formally announce the beginning of the METS Free Rides program. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be attending the conference and will deliver remarks about the partnership.

To qualify for a free ride, adults 65 and older just need to provide their state issued ID showing proof of age. For those under the age of 65, riders will need to go to METS with their Medicare card and a current state-issued photo ID to get a free METS discount card.

For more information, individuals can contact SWIRCA at (812)464-7800 or METS at (812) 435-6166.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

METS and SWIRCA provide free rides for Evansville seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Starting January 1 and continuing through June 30, the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will provide free bus rides to disabled persons and seniors 65 years and older who reside in the city of Evansville. This is made possible through community support and grant funding received by SWIRCA and More. Officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

VHS holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic Saturday

There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County this weekend. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th. The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Need a job? Old National Events Plaza is hiring on the spot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New hiring opportunities are opening up in Evansville. Old National Events Plaza is hiring adding members to their team this Thursday. Organizers with the hiring event say it will be focused on getting in new employees part-time. Old National Events Plaza is calling all bartenders, concession staff, cooks, kitchen assistants, security […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EVPL hosts first board meeting of 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday was the first board of trustees meeting with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library after the public was upset by some comments made by Vanderburgh County councilmember James Raben. Joe Kiefer’s appointment to the library’s board was one of many appointments that risked being held off...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New face coming to Mesker Park Zoo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new animal will be greeting you at Mesker Park Zoo. Patty, a 4-year-old takin, has officially been brought to the zoo. Officials say she came to Evansville from a zoo up north in South Bend. A post on the zoo’s Facebook says she was recently...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gun show coming to Henderson Saturday and Sunday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A gun show will be in Henderson January 14 and 15. RK Shows says the Kenny Woods Gun Show will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Event organizers say vendors will also be available to teach people, answer their questions, and help people […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

New dispatchers needed in Henderson County

New emergency service dispatchers are needed in Henderson County, Kentucky. A hiring posting from Henderson 911 Emergency Communications says that dispatch is now hiring with pay starting at $18.42 hourly, plus shift differential and overtime opportunities. The job posting says the positions also offer health, dental, and vision insurance, plus...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Officials planning for Madisonville air show

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials are planning for Madisonville to get an air show soon. Emily Herron, C.M., Airport Manager, says, “Currently we are still in the early planning stages of the air show, but we are so excited to bring this inaugural airshow event to our community and to the Western KY region!” Officials say […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pets and their owners line up for vaccines in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A low-cost vaccination clinic drew dozens of pet owners to Newburgh Tuesday morning. The Warrick Humane Society says fifty pets were seen by veterinarians in a three-hour period. We’re told several of the services included rabies shots, micro-chipping and flea treatments. “They’re very appreciative that we’re doing this for them,” explains […]
NEWBURGH, IN
103GBF

You Could Own What Was Once Home to a Indiana’s First Riverboat Casino

If you happen to have some cash just sitting around, you could own your very own riverboat - and this one just happens to have ties to the city of Evansville, Indiana. In 1993 Indiana passed legislation to legalize casino gambling, but there was a catch - it couldn't be done on land. In 1995, Evansville became home to the state's first-ever riverboat casino - Casino Aztar. Docked on the Ohio River, along Riverside Drive in the city's downtown, those who wanted to try their luck could enjoy table games, slots, and more. Watch the commercial celebrating the grand opening of Casino Aztar.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Indiana Poke Restaurant to Close Current Location and Merge with Mongolian Grill

One Indiana poke restaurant has announced plans to close its restaurant at its current location and merge with a nearby Mongolian BBQ. While some may consider a poke bowl to be like eating sushi without seaweed, you may not realize that the two dishes originate from two different cultures. Now, there is no shortage of places in and around Evansville, Indiana to enjoy sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, but there are not as many places where you can enjoy the experience of the traditional Hawaiian dish known as the poke bowl.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Soaring cost of eggs leaves restaurants scrambled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The cost for baking or making breakfast has skyrocketed –and and one staple is part of the problem. Eggs not only is it impacting you at home–but restaurants are feeling the pain as well. “We’re not sure what our next step is, you know,” says Libby Fulton of Libby and Mom’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deaconess Health Systems look to fix nursing and employee shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System hosted a career fair on Tuesday. Health System officials say the fair was intended to combat the shortage of workers in the field by providing attendees with information about job and department openings. Deaconess Health System officials say they are looking to fill...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cannelton deer freed from jug on its head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR has announced that affectionately nicknamed “Jughead” the deer is free. Indiana DNR officials posted that the deer was tranquilized Friday and the jug was safely removed. DNR officials say it was all thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers Zac Howerton, Neal Brewington, Perry County Deputy Marsh, and citizen Jimmy Maffia.
CANNELTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Planet Fitness sets sights on second Owensboro location

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Planet Fitness, a nationwide fitness franchise that prides itself on being a “Judgement Free Zone”, is working on opening a second location in Owensboro. We spoke with the General Manager of the Planet Fitness on SR54, and she tells us the brand will open the new gym in Towne Square Mall. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy