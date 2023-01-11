METS offering free rides to senior citizens and disabled persons

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) in partnership with SWIRCA & More will provide free bus rides to disabled persons and seniors 65 years and older who reside in the City of Evansville. The program will run from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, and was made possible by generous community support and grand funding received by SWIRCA & More to help fulfill its mission in serving older adults and individuals with disabilities.

A press conference is to be held at SWIRCA & More at 10 a.m. on January 11 to formally announce the beginning of the METS Free Rides program. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be attending the conference and will deliver remarks about the partnership.

To qualify for a free ride, adults 65 and older just need to provide their state issued ID showing proof of age. For those under the age of 65, riders will need to go to METS with their Medicare card and a current state-issued photo ID to get a free METS discount card.

For more information, individuals can contact SWIRCA at (812)464-7800 or METS at (812) 435-6166.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).