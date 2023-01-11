ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

January 12 deadline for FEMA assistance approaching

By Alexandra Rangel
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rP1Mr_0kAm05fQ00

Thursday, January 12th is the deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance for Hurricane Ian.

The assistance helps with steps like temporary housing or covering the cost of home repairs.

So far, FEMA said it's provided more than $4.5 billion in help to Hurricane Ian survivors.

More than 20 counties in Florida have been designated as eligible for individual aid, and FEMA said there is still a lot of help available.

“We realize people have a lot of things to do after these events so we encourage them to register. It’s the only way they can avail themselves from the programs that are available. They can go to any of the centers located all over this area,” said Troy York, FEMA public relations officer.

When applying for help you do want to make sure you have all your personal documents and insurance papers on hand.

You can apply online at disaster assistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by the phone at 800-621-3362.

Or you can visit one of the FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the area.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Happening Today: FEMA assistance deadline for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday, Jan. 12 is the final day for Floridians who were impacted by Hurricane Ian to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Homeowners and renters in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties are eligible to apply for assistance if they suffered loss and damage from Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$300 TANF Program for Low-Income Families – Are You Eligible?

The Florida Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program was created to assist low-income families in becoming self-sufficient. That’s why it’s sorely needed in Florida at a time when families across the United States are suffering more than ever.The four main goals of the TANF program are:. •Help...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers

This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida

Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

More than 3.1 million Florida residents have signed up for Obamacare

'When you look at all the states, no one comes close to Florida.'. Florida once again leads the nation in Obamacare enrollment, with more than 3.15 million residents securing subsidized coverage on the federal health insurance exchange since the 2023 open enrollment kicked off Nov. 1. The data reflects enrollment...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Duke Energy Giving Away Free Trees to Customers for Florida Arbor Day

In honor of Florida Arbor Day, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program to give away 1,200 free trees. Starting on Florida Arbor Day, January 20th, Duke Energy customers can request a free tree online, until all trees are distributed. The one-gallon trees...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Scam Call

Florida residents should beware of this current phone scam! It involves criminals posing as Lee County Sheriff’s Office staff members. According to reports, they are using a technique known as “spoofing.” The scammers are using false caller ID numbers which appear as the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (239-477-1000)
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy