FAA lifts ground stops; Austin airport expected to resume operations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said a Federal Aviation Administration outage caused a ground stop at AUS and at airports across the country.

The FAA said normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually across the U.S., following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews.

“The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem,” the FAA said.

AUS said arriving and departing passengers could expect delays Wednesday morning and throughout the day. The airport said to stay in contact with the airlines and check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

“The FAA has lifted the ground stop but cancelations and delays are expected through today as airlines work to restore their regular operations,” AUS said.

At the time of the ground stop, the FAA said it was working to restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.

The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. Central Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

