St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" ToysMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
University of Florida Strongly Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Concerns About SecurityThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
Bay News 9
Cost increases forces renter to consider buying in Lakewood Ranch
TAMPA, Fla. — Over the years the Lakewood Ranch area in Manatee County has been one of the fastest-growing communities in the Tampa Bay area. With such a high demand for apartments, many say it can be hard to find an affordable unit. Lei Wedge, a professor at the...
fox13news.com
Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
News Channel Nebraska
11 Good Reasons To Relocate To Tampa, FL
Originally Posted On: https://exprealty.com/guides/11-good-reasons-to-relocate-to-tampa-fl/ When considering relocating to Florida, many people naturally think of Miami and Orlando first. However, Tampa has tons of great features that may pique your interest. The largest city of the Tampa Bay Area strikes the perfect balance between a relaxed beach lifestyle and big city commodities. It was named the fifth-best place to live in Florida in 2022-2023 and the sixth-best retirement city in the U.S. in 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
Tampa students say they will continue using TikTok despite security concerns
The University of Florida sent an email to students strongly recommending they discontinue using TikTok and remove the app from their devices.
cltampa.com
A massive Lakeland ranch, and home to CornFusion, is now on the market for $4.5 million
A gigantic ranch known for hosting a popular local fall festival for the last decade is now for sale in Lakeland. Located at 13444 Moore Rd., the agritourism-zoned ranch has been owned by Ted and Donna Smith since 1980, and is a well-known spot for concerts, weddings, and most importantly, the annual CornFusion Fall Festival .
fox13news.com
Midtown East to add to Tampa’s first-of-its-kind, billion-dollar, self-contained community
TAMPA, Fla. - Four years after Tampa Mayor Jane Castor had her first groundbreaking as mayor on what would become the development known as Midtown, she was back, tossing more dirt for what’s being billed as Midtown’s phase 2 project. It is an 18-story, 430,000-square-foot office tower called...
Magic mushroom dispensary in Ybor City halts sales months after start
Chillum Mushrooms and Hemp dispensary, the first in the United States to sell "magic mushrooms," has halted sales of their fungal products after the Florida Dept. of Agriculture expressed concerns over safety.
theapopkavoice.com
Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida
Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
fox13news.com
Shelters open, freeze watches in place as temperatures drop across Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - Some of the Tampa Bay area's northernmost counties are under a freeze watch through the weekend after a cold front moved southeast across Florida Friday morning. Rain came ahead of the cold front, which also brought sustained winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts in some areas were around 35 miles per hour.
Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
Feeling lucky? Here’s how many people won Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th may be known for bad luck and masked killers at summer camps, but this Friday could be very lucky for whoever wins the Mega Millions jackpot.
fox13news.com
Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa
Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
995qyk.com
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay
This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
Florida Purple Alert For Missing 33-Year-Old Reah Brown Canceled, Located Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Reah Brown has been located safely and reunited with her family, according to police. The Purple Alert has been canceled. A Florida Purple Alert was issued for Reah Brown. She was last seen on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Ave, in Tampa,
mynews13.com
Mushroom farmer says business booming after studies of health benefits
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — ZephyrGills Farm is tucked in a quiet corner of Zephyrhills, with over a dozen types of mushrooms – most aimed at improving your health. “I think with the mushrooms is a dualistic thing. We’ve had the meat era, this is the mushroom era,” said farmer Eric Roman.
