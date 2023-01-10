Seize the Night Trail Run

Short on daylight? Training for a trail race? Running is your favorite?

Bundle up, lace up, and bring a light to run the Shoreline Trail at Forest Ridge Park after hours. This is a social, no-drop, four-mile trail run. Check-in by 6:20 p.m. Run starts at 6:30 p.m. Check out with park staff after your run. Participants must use a light and/or headlamp while on the trail. Seize the night!

Date: Wednesday, February 1

Time: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $2

Ages: 16 and up