ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Although we may be skeptical, sun is expected Saturday!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Some areas have been lucky (for those who have wanted snow) with seeing a few snow showers from late Thursday night through today. Some areas have even seen some accumulation!. But for most of Mid-Michigan, the storm system missed us to the southeast, leaving many snow...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Rain & snow chances barely hold on today & Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The storm system tracking over the Ohio River Valley is still on track to stay south of Mid-Michigan, but rain and snow chances for our are continuing to hold on by just a thread. Our latest data keeps suggesting the northern edge of the rain and snow will mostly recede before reaching Mid-Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

A few showers tonight, system for Thursday & Friday primarily southeast of us

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gray skies and showers. Raise your hand if you’ve witnessed that lately. This has been a tough weather pattern to shake and as we work through the rest of this workweek, it doesn’t seem to be changing all that much. We’ve had some occasional breaks of sun this week, but not many, and clouds will be sticking around through most of Thursday and Friday.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

7 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Thursday morning

DETROIT – A dense fog advisory has been issued for seven Southeast Michigan counties for part of Thursday morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. on Jan. 12 for the following counties: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Visibility will be a quarter mile to a half mile in some areas.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region

We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbkb11.com

Deciphering This Strange Recent Weather

The sporadic levels of the temperatures and precipitation we’ve experienced recently has a lot to do with what’s known as the jet stream flow, a steering mechanism for almost all major weather systems. This jet stream has kept the cold air out of the northeast Michigan area, and that’s one reason why it’s been warmer than normal at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Health officials release new fish consumption guidelines for lakes across the Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new consumption guidelines for rainbow smelt and carp found in several lakes in the state.The new Eat Safe Fish guidelines recommend that individuals limit their consumption of rainbow smelt and carp found in seven different lakes dues to the levels of chemicals found in the fish."The new rainbow smelt guidelines are based on elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) found in the smelt," according to health officials. "PFOS is a chemical in the family of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and can build up in fish and in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota records first traffic fatality of 2023

Minnesota recorded their first report of a traffic fatality in 2023 last week when a Maple Lake man was killed when he was struck by a pickup while standing outside of his stranded car. On January 3, authorities say 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was driving on Highway 24...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy