WNEM
Although we may be skeptical, sun is expected Saturday!
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Some areas have been lucky (for those who have wanted snow) with seeing a few snow showers from late Thursday night through today. Some areas have even seen some accumulation!. But for most of Mid-Michigan, the storm system missed us to the southeast, leaving many snow...
WNEM
Rain & snow chances barely hold on today & Friday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The storm system tracking over the Ohio River Valley is still on track to stay south of Mid-Michigan, but rain and snow chances for our are continuing to hold on by just a thread. Our latest data keeps suggesting the northern edge of the rain and snow will mostly recede before reaching Mid-Michigan.
Michigan’s snowfall so far is all over the board, some areas have topped 100 inches
Snowfall amounts in Michigan so far this winter have been all over the board. Some cities have significantly higher amounts than average, and some cities are way below normal on snowfall. The snow has fallen basically in two bursts. One period of heavy snow hit western Lower, northwest Lower and...
WNEM
A few showers tonight, system for Thursday & Friday primarily southeast of us
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gray skies and showers. Raise your hand if you’ve witnessed that lately. This has been a tough weather pattern to shake and as we work through the rest of this workweek, it doesn’t seem to be changing all that much. We’ve had some occasional breaks of sun this week, but not many, and clouds will be sticking around through most of Thursday and Friday.
Rain, snow, freezing drizzle could mean slick travel in Metro Detroit, starting Thursday night
There’s a wintry mix of weather coming our way that could make for slick and dicey travel conditions in parts of Southeast Michigan. Watch out for icy spots, beginning Thursday evening.
ClickOnDetroit.com
7 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Thursday morning
DETROIT – A dense fog advisory has been issued for seven Southeast Michigan counties for part of Thursday morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. on Jan. 12 for the following counties: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Visibility will be a quarter mile to a half mile in some areas.
Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region
We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
wbkb11.com
Deciphering This Strange Recent Weather
The sporadic levels of the temperatures and precipitation we’ve experienced recently has a lot to do with what’s known as the jet stream flow, a steering mechanism for almost all major weather systems. This jet stream has kept the cold air out of the northeast Michigan area, and that’s one reason why it’s been warmer than normal at times.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Michigan Man Captures Breathtaking Photos of U.P.’s Winter Wonderland
You are about to see Michigan's Upper Peninsula like you've never seen it before. Photographer Shannon Kivi of Marquette is at it again with some incredible photos that he recently took using a drone. The photos were taken this year in Negaunee Township overlooking the 510 old and new bridges, according to his 906 Images Facebook page.
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Michigan’s first rail-bike adventures will roll this summer near Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A new kind of low-key outdoor adventure is being planned for Northern Michigan this summer. It’s designed to bring together people who like to pedal, and those who just love the scenic railroad corridors that crisscross this vacation hotspot. Wheels on Rails, the first rail-biking...
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
Michigan Restaurants On The Food Network That Have Since Closed
There's just something about food that just brings everyone together. Young, old, or even middle-aged. It's something to literally sit down about and enjoy. If you're a major foodie, chances are you have the TV set on the Food Network in your home. Michigan Restaurants That Were On The Food...
Health officials release new fish consumption guidelines for lakes across the Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new consumption guidelines for rainbow smelt and carp found in several lakes in the state.The new Eat Safe Fish guidelines recommend that individuals limit their consumption of rainbow smelt and carp found in seven different lakes dues to the levels of chemicals found in the fish."The new rainbow smelt guidelines are based on elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) found in the smelt," according to health officials. "PFOS is a chemical in the family of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and can build up in fish and in...
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota records first traffic fatality of 2023
Minnesota recorded their first report of a traffic fatality in 2023 last week when a Maple Lake man was killed when he was struck by a pickup while standing outside of his stranded car. On January 3, authorities say 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was driving on Highway 24...
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
