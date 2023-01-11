ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government energy support for businesses to be significantly reduced

By Holly Patrick
Energy bill support for businesses will be extended for another year, but at a significantly reduced rate, the government has announced.

Non-domestic customers such as businesses, charities, and schools, will have up to £6.97 taken off their bills for every megawatt hour (MWh) of gas they use.

Electricity bills will be discounted by up to £19.61 per MWh.

An example on the government’s website could mean that a pub which was previously getting £3,100 in support every month will now get just £190 from the beginning of April.

