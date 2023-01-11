Tory MP Jonathan Gullis filmed being gross during key NHS speech

The cost of living crisis must be impacting Tory MPs too, because one hungry politician resorted to munching on his own fingers during a Commons session.

Jonathan Gullis, who represents lucky folk residing in Stoke-on-Trent North, was filmed chowing down on his digits while health secretary Steve Barclay made an important statement about NHS waiting times on Monday.

Clips of the polite behaviour circulated on social media and people were slightly revolted.

Barclay had been responding to reports about the declining state of the NHS and was announcing a £250 million funding package to free up hospital beds and reduce waiting times for ambulances and A&E congestion - news to make anyone peckish (not).

Meanwhile, a satiated Gullis, who was briefly an education minister in the days of Liz Truss , returned to the Commons yesterday where he embarked on a rant about teachers going on strike this week, claiming they are being controlled by union leaders who are "Bolsheviks and commies".

All that fingernail keratin knocking around a person's system is bound to make them susceptible to the oddest of takes, it seems...

