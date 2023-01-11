ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis filmed being gross during key NHS speech

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago

The cost of living crisis must be impacting Tory MPs too, because one hungry politician resorted to munching on his own fingers during a Commons session.

Jonathan Gullis, who represents lucky folk residing in Stoke-on-Trent North, was filmed chowing down on his digits while health secretary Steve Barclay made an important statement about NHS waiting times on Monday.

Clips of the polite behaviour circulated on social media and people were slightly revolted.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Barclay had been responding to reports about the declining state of the NHS and was announcing a £250 million funding package to free up hospital beds and reduce waiting times for ambulances and A&E congestion - news to make anyone peckish (not).

Meanwhile, a satiated Gullis, who was briefly an education minister in the days of Liz Truss , returned to the Commons yesterday where he embarked on a rant about teachers going on strike this week, claiming they are being controlled by union leaders who are "Bolsheviks and commies".

All that fingernail keratin knocking around a person's system is bound to make them susceptible to the oddest of takes, it seems...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Nadhim Zahawi criticised for advert attacking Labour and Mick Lynch

Nadhim Zahawi has shared a Tory advert attacking the Labour party.So far, so nothing to see here?The advert shows an image of RMT boss Mick Lynch with Labour leader Keir Starmer photoshopped into his breast pocket. Writing on top of the image adds: "Labour voted for their union paymasters... we know who's really running the show." Seems pretty normal fodder for Tories to push on social media right?But there's just one problem. The advert is pure misinformation. The RMT does not fund the Labour party or overtly back it.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere's the truth. In 2018,...
Indy100

Who won today's PMQs? Starmer tells Sunak to ‘apologise for lethal chaos’

It’s that time again, and the biggest figures in British politics were back in the Commons for another PMQs.After things got back to usual again last week following the Christmas break, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer were at loggerheads once again inside the chamber.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterLast week saw Starmer accuse the Tories of ’breaking the NHS’, and the latest head-to-head saw Starmer challenge the PM on ongoing strikes and issues with the health service once again. But who came out on top? Here’s what happened.Starmer - “If someone calls 999 now, when would an ambulance...
Indy100

Boris Johnson is writing a memoir and the suggestions for its name are hilarious

Boris Johnson is writing a memoir about his time in office, presumably because he is missing all the attention he used to get.The book will be a “prime ministerial memoir like no other”, according to Arabella Pike, publishing director at William Collins, an imprint of HarperCollins UK which is publishing it.“I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times,” she said.The book so far has no publication date and no-one even knows the title of it...
Indy100

Keir Starmer ridiculed for suggesting internal bleeding should be treated without ‘going to see a GP’

We very much hope that any individual with a serious amount of bleeding or blood loss seeks immediate medical attention, but as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer set out his vision to address the NHS crisis on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he appeared to suggest it’s not something we need to see our GP about.Expanding on his party’s plans for more self-referrals – something which has already been floated by shadow health secretary Wes Streeting – Sir Keir asked “would it not be possible” for that approach to be used.“So that individuals don’t have to go to a doctor, use...
Indy100

12 of the worst things the Tories have done this year (so far)

2023 has barely begun but the Tory government is already doing the most to mess it up.While their intentions are doubtless good, over the last few weeks we've seen silly policy suggestions, strikes, no sign of the cost of living crisis abating and behaviour from MPs that is enough to make you gasp.It's not ideal, to put it mildly, but the onslaught of bad news may soon turn voters off the party - even if they are rumoured to get tax breaks (more on that later).Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSo - if you can stomach it -...
Indy100

Another 'shameful' Suella Braverman video is trending - and the Home Office want it taken down

Suella Braverman, the home secretary who resigned from Liz Truss’ government over breaching the ministerial code before being all too happy to return to the position under Rishi Sunak’s government six days later, is back with another PR disaster.The Conservative MP for Fareham (near Portsmouth) attended an event on Friday night, during which she was confronted by a child survivor of the Holocaust who challenged the Tory on her language used around immigration.Back in October Ms Braverman was accused of “putting lives at risk” with claims of a “migrant invasion” – especially given there was a firebomb attack on a...
Indy100

Johnny Vegas admits his 'upset' at the state of the NHS in powerful resurfaced clip

A clip of Johnny Vegas speaking out against privatisation in the NHS has resurfaced once again.Speaking on the Last Leg in 2018, the comedian passionately defended the health service and those who work in it."It's like buying you a tricycle and then buying your brother a brand new Mercedes. Its private healthcare vs health they don't care, they never have," he said."They want to privatise it and they can't make money off it."He added he didn't want to go "mad" on TV but that the issue of privatisation "really offends me".Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"The people who...
Indy100

Home Office accused of ‘breaching civil service code’ over ‘shocking’ defence of Suella Braverman video

The fallout over Home Secretary Suella Braverman telling a Holocaust survivor she “won’t apologise” for her language around immigration intensified on Saturday, with the Home Office accused of violating the Civil Service Code over its defence of the Tory MP’s comments.During an event in her Fareham constituency on Friday, Ms Braverman was confronted by 83-year-old Joan Salter who said the home secretary’s use of terms such as “swarms” and “invasion” to describe refugees reminded her “of the language used to dehumanise and justify the murder of my family and millions of others”.“Why do you find the need to use that...
Indy100

What is the Section 35 order used to block the Scottish parliament’s gender reforms?

Tensions over the union of the United Kingdom and trans rights intensified last night, when proposed legislation passed by the Scottish parliament to make it easier for transgender people to have their gender legally recognised was blocked by the UK government using a Section 35 order.What was the bill?That would be the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, brought forward by the Scottish government led by Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish National Party.The bill was passed after a lengthy debate last month, and makes it easier for transgender people in Scotland to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) – a document...
Indy100

Why is everyone annoyed with Nadhim Zahawi?

Nadhim Zahawi is dominating social media discourse again after a tax row.According to sources reportedly speaking to the Sun on Sunday, the former chancellor has agreed to pay several million pounds in tax to the authorities after a dispute over his use of an offshore company to hold shares in the polling firm YouGov.The more than £20m shares were held through Balshore Investments, a Gibraltar-registered family trust, from which he has previously denied benefiting, and sold by 2018 to an unknown recipient.Tax Policy Associates, a thinktank, has estimated that Balshore’s sale of YouGov shares should have incurred capital gains tax...
Indy100

Pensioners prefer Prince Andrew to Harry and Meghan, new poll suggests

A fresh YouGov poll has lifted the lid on the public's view of the royals – and one result has raised eyebrows across social media. The survey found that 73 per cent of over-65s in Britain generally had a "very" negative view of Prince Harry, who recently went on a media blitz following the release of his memoir, Spare. A further 69 per cent of the older generation had the same outlook on Meghan Markle. In a surprising turn of events, this compared to 60 per cent for disgraced royal Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles and...
Indy100

Even Andrew Tate's lawyer is baffled by his comments about 'The Matrix'

Andrew Tate left a lot of people confused with his comments about “The Matrix” following his recent arrest, and it turns out even his lawyer doesn’t fully understand him. The controversial influencer sent a cryptic tweet when he and his brother Tristan Tate were in custody in Romania after they were detained under human trafficking and rape charges.The tweet read: “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.”Elon Musk was among the people to mock Tate for it, while Logan Paul also posted a message about “The Matrix”.Sign up for our free...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy