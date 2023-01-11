CHARLESTON (WVDN) – State Treasurer Riley Moore has announced his office’s Unclaimed Property Division processed more than $2.2 million in unclaimed property returns to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of December – one of the top 10 monthly payouts in the program’s long history.

“With the launch of our West Virginia Cash Now program and continued strong claim payments, we’re on track to see the highest amount of unclaimed property ever returned to our citizens this fiscal year,” Moore said. “These record payouts are a testament to our innovative efforts to reform this program – making it easier than ever for people to claim their lost funds – along with our aggressive digital marketing and public education campaigns to raise awareness of it.”

The Unclaimed Property Division processed $2,269,898 worth of payments during December. That amount pushes the total amount returned by the office for the first six months of the current fiscal year, which began last July 1, to nearly $11.8 million – already well more than half of the record $18.6 million returned last fiscal year.

In addition to the regular claims, that total includes a large payout that was presented Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Mannington Middle School to a charitable trust founded in honor of a prominent local doctor to benefit the school’s library. Those funds were presented during an event Tuesday afternoon at the school.

Moore said his office has more than $300 million in unclaimed property listings for individuals, businesses and other organizations. He encourages everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com to search and see if they have funds to claim.

The post December 2022 unclaimed property payouts top $2.2M appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .