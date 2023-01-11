ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg Rotary Club Hosts President Robin Capehart of Bluefield State University

By WV Daily News
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – At the regular lunch meeting of the Lewisburg Rotary Club on Monday, Jan. 9, the club hosted Robin Capehart, the 16th president of Bluefield State University.

Capehart, a native West Virginian with a long record of public service, spoke to the assembled Rotarians regarding recent growth in Bluefield State’s
enrollment, expansion of the campus through acquisition of the site of the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center, establishment of on-campus student housing for the first time since 1968, the re-establishment of a football program at the school, and the elevation of the school to
university status on July 1, 2022, with creation of a new Master of Business Administration program.

Capehart also serves as a Rotarian as a member of the Bluefield Rotary Club.

The Lewisburg Rotary Club meets two times each month and provides service to the community with outreach to the entire world.

