Monroe County, WV

Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors donates to local food pantries

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago
The Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors and Robert Bittinger Jr., chairman of their Feed the Need program, held its annual meeting in December 2022 with local directors of the Greenbrier and Monroe County food pantries and Wellspring of Greenbrier Inc. to discuss community and operational needs.

In 2022, the Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors raised close to $22,000 through its generous members, affiliates and clients. Nine food pantries in Greenbrier and Monroe counties, plus Wellspring of Greenbrier Inc., were given $2,000 each to assist the communities they serve and those in need.

Bittinger states the Feed the Need program has raised over $133,000 in the last 12 years.

“We have been so blessed by the generosity of our members, affiliates, clients, our communities and local businesses. It’s because of their tremendous generosity we are able to do what we have. A very sincere thank you to all of you!” Bittenger said.

Lewisburg, WV
