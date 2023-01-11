Read full article on original website
Related
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rihanna addresses new music hysteria in Super Bowl teaser
It's been more than six years since Rihanna has released an album, and the roar of demand from fans for new music is deafening. Rihanna hears you, she sees you, and she's poking a little bit of fun. The singer and fashion mogul has debuted a teaser for her upcoming...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Dancer Michael Flatley diagnosed with 'aggressive' form of cancer
Michael Flatley, the creator and star of the hit show "Riverdance," has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form of cancer," according to an announcement on his official Instagram account Wednesday. In the post it was revealed that the 64-year-old "has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Concerns over Santos' backstory were known prior to the election
Concerns over Rep. George Santos' backstory became louder over the summer and into the fall campaign season, and issues surrounding the recently elected Republican congressman from New York had not been a secret, a GOP source told CNN on Friday. When it became clearer that Santos had a chance at...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Selena Gomez has returned to social media
The once queen of Instagram is back. Selena Gomez recently posted a series of selfies on her verified Instagram account with the caption, "Wait can you tell I'm back on Instagram ?" In April 2022, the "Only Murders in the Building" star said during an appearance on "Good Morning America"...
Fortune
Elon Musk and Tesla owners are learning a harsh lesson about revaluation
Investors nervous about Tesla’s future were not likely assuaged by the company slashing prices as much as 20% on Thursday. Aside from angering customers who felt “duped” after buying vehicles at earlier prices, the move has many Tesla watchers sulking about revaluation and the perceived miscues of both the company and its mercurial CEO Elon Musk.
Comments / 0