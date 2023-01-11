Read full article on original website
WSFA
WSFA 12 News to broadcast ‘MLK Community Celebration’ special
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is preparing to air a special program honoring the life of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The 30-minute special will air several times over the weekend and on MLK Day. The “MLK Community Celebration” will honor the legacy of Dr....
apr.org
Damage and miracles in Selma after killer tornado
Damage and miracles. That’s how residents of the city of Selma are describing the aftermath of yesterday’s massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us reports that over eight thousand residents of Selma woke up without power this morning. That’s on top of damage to homes and businesses in the town which is a focal point of Alabama’s fight for civil rights. Todd Prater is a reporter for Alabama Public Radio’s collaborators at the Selma Sun newspaper. He says one close call occurred at the Cross Point Christian Church.
WSFA
70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
WSFA
Tornado relief drive planned by WSFA, Central Alabama Community Foundation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Central Alabama Community Foundation to host the Central Alabama Tornado Relief Drive. On Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., you can call a phone number to make a donation. The number will be released on Wednesday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Selma tornado victims share harrowing experiences
SELMA, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Selma were still reeling Friday, January 13, 2023 after a powerful tornado touched down there the previous afternoon. Power poles were snapped, and trees ripped from the ground. Neighborhoods close to downtown were hardest hit and residents spent the day picking up the pieces.
WSFA
Federal, local officials tour damage in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal and local officials were on the ground in Selma Friday afternoon after an EF2 tornado ripped through the community. “It’s tough,” Mayor James Perkins said as he looked around at the stretch of homes that were either damaged or destroyed. [READ MORE: 70...
wbrc.com
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant, long-track tornado crossed central Alabama Thursday, causing devastation across multiple counties as it made its way east. Perhaps hardest hit was the historic city of Selma in Dallas County where the National Weather Service reports major damage. The tornado may have been a high-end...
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery businessman, Freedom Riders bus driver dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery businessman and bus driver for the Freedom Riders has died. Herbert Young owned and operated multiple businesses including Young’s Limousine, which remained open in Montgomery for more than 30 years. He died on January 2. “Our community has been home to many...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County natives earn master’s degrees
Cousins Roneshia Rudolph-Meadows and Stevonica Logan graduated from Samford University with master’s degrees in Family Nurse Practitioner Dec. 17. The Lowndes County natives completed the program together after gaining their registered nursing credentials around the same time but through separate schools and under similar, yet individual inspiration. Central Hayneville...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tours tornado damage in Selma
SELMA, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama tours two locations of storm damage January 13. The governor will tour parts of Selma, and then move to see the storm damage in Autauga County. Joining the governor were Congresswoman Terri Sewell, and U.S. Senator Katie Britt, among other civic...
Herbert Young, bus driver for Freedom Riders and longtime Montgomery business owner, dead at 86
Herbert Young, who bused Freedom Riders protesting the lack of enforcement of Supreme Court rulings that found segregation unconstitutional before establishing several businesses in Montgomery, has died. He was 86. Young’s role with the Freedom Riders was not his only involvement in Civil Rights Movement history, according to his obituary....
WSFA
Alabama governor to visit hard-hit Autauga, Dallas counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will travel to two of the hardest hit areas of the state Friday to see firsthand the devastation brought by Thursday’s tornado outbreak. Alabama Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Jeff Smitherman and U.S. Sen. Katie Boyd Britt will join the governor.
WSFA
Gov. Ivey to visit Montgomery elementary school Tuesday, encourage students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited a Montgomery elementary school Tuesday to encourage the students to “work hard” and “dream big.”. A special school assembly occurred at Highland Gardens Elementary School, one of the state’s “Turnaround” schools. During her 2022 State...
wbrc.com
Alexander City cleans up the banks of Lake Martin following Thursday’s tornado
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several homes along the banks of Lake Martin in Alexander City are left with severe damage following Thursday’s severe weather. The roar of chainsaws could be heard for miles as they pick up the pieces of what the tornado left behind. Paige Patterson lives...
Tornado strikes Selma, Alabama; ‘Significant damage’ reported, mayor’s office says
A tornado hit Selma, Alabama on Thursday afternoon, but the extent of potential damage was not immediately known. Social media and storm chasers posted video of the funnel cloud from various angles. The Selma Mayor’s office issued a statement about the storm’s impact. “Selma has received significant damage...
At least 6 confirmed dead as tornadoes rip across central Alabama
A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
Tornado causes ‘significant’ damage in Selma, Alabama; 9 deaths reported across South
Severe weather on Thursday spawned apparent tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia and claimed at least nine lives, according to officials. The National Weather Service confirmed that Selma, Alabama — a city with historic ties to the civil rights movement — sustained major damage after an apparent tornado. Walls were knocked down, roofs were ripped off and trees were uprooted in the city, according to The Associated Press.
WSFA
REPORTS: Roads closed across the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - There have been several reports of downed trees causing road closures across the Wiregrass. Several downed trees and powerlines have been reported along AL 87. The road is currently blocked between Jack Post Office and Zion Chapel School. A wreck has been reported in that...
