Montgomery, AL

apr.org

Damage and miracles in Selma after killer tornado

Damage and miracles. That’s how residents of the city of Selma are describing the aftermath of yesterday’s massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us reports that over eight thousand residents of Selma woke up without power this morning. That’s on top of damage to homes and businesses in the town which is a focal point of Alabama’s fight for civil rights. Todd Prater is a reporter for Alabama Public Radio’s collaborators at the Selma Sun newspaper. He says one close call occurred at the Cross Point Christian Church.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
SELMA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Selma tornado victims share harrowing experiences

SELMA, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Selma were still reeling Friday, January 13, 2023 after a powerful tornado touched down there the previous afternoon. Power poles were snapped, and trees ripped from the ground. Neighborhoods close to downtown were hardest hit and residents spent the day picking up the pieces.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Federal, local officials tour damage in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal and local officials were on the ground in Selma Friday afternoon after an EF2 tornado ripped through the community. “It’s tough,” Mayor James Perkins said as he looked around at the stretch of homes that were either damaged or destroyed. [READ MORE: 70...
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant, long-track tornado crossed central Alabama Thursday, causing devastation across multiple counties as it made its way east. Perhaps hardest hit was the historic city of Selma in Dallas County where the National Weather Service reports major damage. The tornado may have been a high-end...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Longtime Montgomery businessman, Freedom Riders bus driver dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery businessman and bus driver for the Freedom Riders has died. Herbert Young owned and operated multiple businesses including Young’s Limousine, which remained open in Montgomery for more than 30 years. He died on January 2. “Our community has been home to many...
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County natives earn master’s degrees

Cousins Roneshia Rudolph-Meadows and Stevonica Logan graduated from Samford University with master’s degrees in Family Nurse Practitioner Dec. 17. The Lowndes County natives completed the program together after gaining their registered nursing credentials around the same time but through separate schools and under similar, yet individual inspiration. Central Hayneville...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tours tornado damage in Selma

SELMA, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama tours two locations of storm damage January 13. The governor will tour parts of Selma, and then move to see the storm damage in Autauga County. Joining the governor were Congresswoman Terri Sewell, and U.S. Senator Katie Britt, among other civic...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Alabama governor to visit hard-hit Autauga, Dallas counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will travel to two of the hardest hit areas of the state Friday to see firsthand the devastation brought by Thursday’s tornado outbreak. Alabama Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Jeff Smitherman and U.S. Sen. Katie Boyd Britt will join the governor.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tornado causes ‘significant’ damage in Selma, Alabama; 9 deaths reported across South

Severe weather on Thursday spawned apparent tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia and claimed at least nine lives, according to officials. The National Weather Service confirmed that Selma, Alabama — a city with historic ties to the civil rights movement — sustained major damage after an apparent tornado. Walls were knocked down, roofs were ripped off and trees were uprooted in the city, according to The Associated Press.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

REPORTS: Roads closed across the Wiregrass

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - There have been several reports of downed trees causing road closures across the Wiregrass. Several downed trees and powerlines have been reported along AL 87. The road is currently blocked between Jack Post Office and Zion Chapel School. A wreck has been reported in that...
PIKE COUNTY, AL

