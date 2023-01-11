WASHINGTON (TND) — Fentanyl, a drug that is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, is running rampant across the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, national information on the number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl are not available. However, a branch of the agency called the State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System publishes data on 31 states and Washington D.C. The reporting system found that in 2021, 72.7% of the 50,943 overdose deaths involved illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO