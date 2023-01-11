Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Scheduled to fly this morning? Here’s what to do
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flights nationwide are impacted right now due to a Federal Aviation Administration system error. All flights departing U.S. airports are halted until 9 a.m. Tuesday while the FAA works to restore its computer system after an outage earlier this morning impacted flights across the National Airspace System.
WKRC
Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
linknky.com
Upcoming road updates in NKY
With the start of a new year comes new updates to the roads in the NKY area. Read on for the full list of road closures, changes and updates in Campbell, Boone and Kenton counties. Campbell:. I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge: Starting Jan. 11, District 6 engineers will be conducting...
WLWT 5
I-275 in Erlanger is closed due to a crash
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes are reopened after an earlier crash closed eastbound I-275 in Erlanger. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are reopened. A crash on eastbound I-275 in Erlanger has caused the interstate to be shut down Thursday morning. Click the video player above...
wvxu.org
Missing the snow? You'll have to keep waiting
If you've been hoping for more snow this winter, you may have to wait a little longer. In the Cincinnati area, the snowstorm before Christmas brought intensely cold temperatures and inches of snow. Before that storm, the area had only seen a little over an inch of snow total between November and the end of December.
WLWT 5
Officials close Bach Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials with the Clermont County Engineer's Office have announced the closing of Bach-Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The road is closed north of Clepper Lane and will...
WLWT 5
American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week
HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
WKRC
Microsoft set to give workers unlimited time off
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - Microsoft will soon allow workers to take as much time off as they want. Under the company's new "Discretional Time off" policy, salaried employees in the U.S. will not have a set number of vacation days per year. The new policy is set to begin on...
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked on I-71 in Mason due to a crash
MASON, Ohio — UPDATE:. All lanes have been reopened. Crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Mason after a crash Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5.
WKRC
Safe and warm: Heat and water on, people back home at CMHA's Pinecrest Apartments
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - “Safe” and “warm” are two words hundreds of people did not think they would be saying so soon. They were flooded-out of their apartments in the coldest snap the Tri-State has had in decades. The heat went out and the pipes burst two days before Christmas at the Pinecrest Apartments in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Delhi Township for a reported crash with injuries on Delhi Road
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Delhi Township for a reported crash with injuries on Delhi Road. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Tornado touches down in Williamstown, rips the roof off a home
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WKRC) - People in Northern Kentucky are coming together after a tornado in Williamstown Thursday morning. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Grant County. It damaged several buildings, and took the roof off one home. Diane Porter says she heard the warning sirens go...
Fox 19
Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
WLWT 5
Video shows crews working to extinguish fire at car dealership in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews responded to reports of a fire in Florence on Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. at a Cadillac-Subaru dealership on Industrial Road. A viewer-submitted video shows a vehicle that appears to have crashed into the dealership and caught fire. The video shows crews working...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash on Greenwell Avenue, near Delhi Pike, in Delhi
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a crash on Greenwell Avenue, near Delhi Pike, in Delhi. Traffic is impacted, injury status is unknown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WKRC
First topical skin-lifting and tightening treatment approved by FDA
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The first topical device to tighten the face and lift skin has now been cleared by the FDA. The same company that makes technology to help reduce incontinence and fight ab flab has launched EMFACE. The team at the Advanced Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center showed Local...
WLWT 5
Officials close section of State Route 350 in Lebanon due to police activity
MORROW, Ohio — A section of State Route 350 in Lebanon is closed due to police activity in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed State Route 350 between Nixon Camp Road and Little Miami Scenic Trail.
WLWT 5
Police close Zoar Road in Hamilton Township due to a crash
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. Officials have reopened Zoar Road after an earlier crash. Hamilton Township police have closed Zoar Road after a crash Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police closed the road at 7:49 a.m. at the...
WKRC
3 people seriously injured in Roselawn crash, 2 in critical condition
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people are hurt and two are in critical condition after a crash in Roselawn Saturday morning. Emergency units were called to the scene on Summit Road near Reading Road around 2 a.m. Authorities say one car rear-ended another, causing it to hit two parked vehicles.
