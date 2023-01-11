ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, KY

Fox 19

Scheduled to fly this morning? Here’s what to do

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flights nationwide are impacted right now due to a Federal Aviation Administration system error. All flights departing U.S. airports are halted until 9 a.m. Tuesday while the FAA works to restore its computer system after an outage earlier this morning impacted flights across the National Airspace System.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Upcoming road updates in NKY

With the start of a new year comes new updates to the roads in the NKY area. Read on for the full list of road closures, changes and updates in Campbell, Boone and Kenton counties. Campbell:. I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge: Starting Jan. 11, District 6 engineers will be conducting...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

I-275 in Erlanger is closed due to a crash

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes are reopened after an earlier crash closed eastbound I-275 in Erlanger. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are reopened. A crash on eastbound I-275 in Erlanger has caused the interstate to be shut down Thursday morning. Click the video player above...
ERLANGER, KY
wvxu.org

Missing the snow? You'll have to keep waiting

If you've been hoping for more snow this winter, you may have to wait a little longer. In the Cincinnati area, the snowstorm before Christmas brought intensely cold temperatures and inches of snow. Before that storm, the area had only seen a little over an inch of snow total between November and the end of December.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week

HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Microsoft set to give workers unlimited time off

CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - Microsoft will soon allow workers to take as much time off as they want. Under the company's new "Discretional Time off" policy, salaried employees in the U.S. will not have a set number of vacation days per year. The new policy is set to begin on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on I-71 in Mason due to a crash

MASON, Ohio — UPDATE:. All lanes have been reopened. Crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Mason after a crash Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5.
MASON, OH
WKRC

Tornado touches down in Williamstown, rips the roof off a home

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WKRC) - People in Northern Kentucky are coming together after a tornado in Williamstown Thursday morning. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Grant County. It damaged several buildings, and took the roof off one home. Diane Porter says she heard the warning sirens go...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
Fox 19

Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police close Zoar Road in Hamilton Township due to a crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. Officials have reopened Zoar Road after an earlier crash. Hamilton Township police have closed Zoar Road after a crash Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police closed the road at 7:49 a.m. at the...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH

