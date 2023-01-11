Read full article on original website
Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol
A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more.
WFMJ.com
Third teenager arrested in connection to death of 14-year-old Youngstown boy
A third teenager has been arrested in connection to the death of Landon Lockhart. Youngstown Police Lt. Robert Gentile told 21 News that another 16-year-old was arrested and charged. The Lockhart case dates back to November 2021 when the 14-year-old went missing. During that time, local, state and federal resources...
No charges brought against Struthers officers in fatal shooting
A Mahoning County grand jury has determined that there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of two Struthers police officers involved in a fatal shooting last spring.
Man charged in murder of local Ohio man
Elvin Tisdale is in custody. Reports said he is waiting on extradition from West Virginia to Ohio.
Verdict reached in Warren murder trial
He's accused of murder and arson in the shooting death of Desirae Boss.
Police networking nabs suspect accused in multiple thefts
It took police just 10 minutes to nab a theft suspect from Mercer after his picture was posted on Facebook.
WFMJ.com
Struthers man faces prison time for shooting dog
A Struthers man, already in prison for beating a woman in Trumbull County, has now entered a guilty plea in a separate case alleging that he led a dog into the woods and shot the animal. George Panno III, 29, pleaded guilty to one felony count of cruelty to a...
Youngstown police officer hearing scheduled
An investigation was done by the Summit County Sheriff`s Office.
Ohio woman says man threatened to blow up house with 8 kids inside
A Youngstown man was arrested in Campbell after a woman said he threatened to blow up her house with her eight kids in it.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 12, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Police asking for information after shots fired in Poland Twp.
A local police department is asking the public for information after a shots fired incident.
Woman arrested after Canfield police find drugs in car
When police attempted to pull over the vehicle, it continued speeding until it eventually reached a dead end.
Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police
Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
WFMJ.com
Suspect accused of breaking into coin machines at Masury, Mercer businesses
Brookfield Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing coins from vending and skill game machines in two counties. Omer Rotelli, 38, of Mercer, Pennsylvania was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Thursday on new charges of passing bad checks and receiving stolen property. Rotelli was already wanted for allegedly...
WFMJ.com
WVa man charged in 2021 death of East Liverpool man
Elvin “EJ” Tisdale, 32, of Newell, West Virginia, has been indicted by a Columbiana County Grand Jury for felony charges of Aggravated Murder, Murder, and weapons offenses in the shooting death of Brycen Douglas, 20, of East Liverpool. According to the Columbiana County Prosecutor's Office, Douglas was killed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Allegheny County Jail officer gets 18 months in federal prison for possessing illegal shotgun
A former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer already convicted of selling illegal drugs there will serve 18 months in federal prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun. Lewis Bagnato, 33, of Kennedy, pleaded guilty to the federal charge before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand in August. He was sentenced on Thursday. In addition to the prison term, he must also serve three years of supervised release.
Man takes plea in dog-shooting case before trial ends
George Panno, 29, pleaded guilty before Judge Anthony Donofrio to a charge of cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.
Man accused of shooting at car with woman, child inside
Donyea Stubbs, 28, is charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability.
WFMJ.com
Poland Township Police conclude investigation into report of person with weapon
Poland Township Police are concluding their investigation into an alleged sighting of an armed individual on Clingan Road Thursday morning. Poland Township Police told 21 News a concerned citizen approached a patrolling township officer Thursday morning, with claims they saw a suspicious individual walking southbound on Clingan Rd., just north of US Route 224. The citizen also noted the individual was wearing a bullet-proof vest and carrying an assault-style rifle.
Inmate convicted in mistaken-identity murder dies in prison
Kevin Agee, 37, died of apparent natural causes at Lake Erie Correctional Institution on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Corrections.
