WFMJ.com

Struthers man faces prison time for shooting dog

A Struthers man, already in prison for beating a woman in Trumbull County, has now entered a guilty plea in a separate case alleging that he led a dog into the woods and shot the animal. George Panno III, 29, pleaded guilty to one felony count of cruelty to a...
STRUTHERS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police

Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

WVa man charged in 2021 death of East Liverpool man

Elvin “EJ” Tisdale, 32, of Newell, West Virginia, has been indicted by a Columbiana County Grand Jury for felony charges of Aggravated Murder, Murder, and weapons offenses in the shooting death of Brycen Douglas, 20, of East Liverpool. According to the Columbiana County Prosecutor's Office, Douglas was killed...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Allegheny County Jail officer gets 18 months in federal prison for possessing illegal shotgun

A former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer already convicted of selling illegal drugs there will serve 18 months in federal prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun. Lewis Bagnato, 33, of Kennedy, pleaded guilty to the federal charge before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand in August. He was sentenced on Thursday. In addition to the prison term, he must also serve three years of supervised release.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Poland Township Police conclude investigation into report of person with weapon

Poland Township Police are concluding their investigation into an alleged sighting of an armed individual on Clingan Road Thursday morning. Poland Township Police told 21 News a concerned citizen approached a patrolling township officer Thursday morning, with claims they saw a suspicious individual walking southbound on Clingan Rd., just north of US Route 224. The citizen also noted the individual was wearing a bullet-proof vest and carrying an assault-style rifle.
POLAND, OH

