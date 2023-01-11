ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KWQC

Protect Illinois Act getting pushback

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy. Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law. “Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am...
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley Adds His Input About Gun Legislation HB 5471

Earlier this week a majority of the suburban county sheriffs released statements about the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” which banned the sale of certain types of firearms and accessories, among other things. Sheriffs from DeKalb, DuPage, Kendall, and Kane Counties all released statements in recent days, which you...
WILL COUNTY, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford mayor says local sheriffs wrong for refusing to enforce state’s assault weapons ban

ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara said Friday that local law enforcement officials should not pick and choose which laws they enforce. His comments were made at City Hall in response to a question from a television reporter about recent statements from sheriffs here and in other counties across Illinois who said they would not enforce the state’s newly enacted ban on military-style weapons.
ROCKFORD, IL
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says gun law will be enforced

As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?

Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
ILLINOIS STATE
heraldpubs.com

Pritzker Signs Bill Giving State Government Pay Raises

SPRINGFIELD – Officials at the highest levels of state government will receive substantial pay raises this month after the House and Senate passed a budget bill that also advances a $400 million business incentive fund proposal pushed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Under the bill, lawmaker salaries will increase to...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?

A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Pritzker ‘proud’ to sign off on strict gun ban

ILLINOIS (WEHT) — Illinois hopes to take new steps towards ending gun violence throughout the state. An assault weapon ban was passed by the Illinois House and now waits to be signed on Governor Pritzker’s desk. While many were optimistic about the amended bill, some lawmakers have spoken out against it and argue that it […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Sheriff’s Association Warns of Phone Scam Soliciting Donations to Fight Assault Weapons Ban

The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning the public of a scam related to the recent Illinois gun ban. According to a telephone solicitation scam alert by the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association on Friday, residents in Illinois are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees, which they can use after 90 days on the job. They will also be required to roll over up to 40 hours of unused sick time.
ILLINOIS STATE

