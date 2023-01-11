Read full article on original website
Related
State Rep. Bob Morgan: Irresponsible for law enforcement to not enforce assault weapons ban
State Representative Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield), lead sponsor of the bill that bans assault-style weapons in Illinois, joins John Williams to talk about the new law, what he thinks of the sheriffs around the state who say they will refuse to comply to state law, how involved law enforcement was in to crafting this legislation, what punishment will […]
Illinois governor, sheriffs spar over semiautomatic gun law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — To the scores of sheriffs in Illinois who reportedly have vowed not to enforce the ban on semiautomatic weapons that took effect this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a succinct answer: Yes, you will. Nine in 10 of the state’s sheriffs, joining with gun-rights advocates...
25newsnow.com
Local lawmakers weigh in on sheriffs ‘not enforcing’ assault weapons ban
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A few days after the assault weapon ban was signed into law, some county sheriffs are still saying they won’t enforce the measure, with more joining on each day. Mason County Sheriff was the most recent addition to the list, joining counties like Woodford,...
Bill overhauling Illinois’ legal name change process awaits Pritzker’s signature
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois may soon streamline the legal name-change process, thanks to a new bill passed by the General Assembly. Currently in Illinois, anyone with a felony conviction cannot change their name for a decade after they complete their sentence. Additionally, any Illinoisans convicted of identity theft or on a criminal registry for […]
Illinois sheriffs won't enforce assault-weapons ban
The Protect Illinois Communities Act is hailed by its supporters as an important step in reducing violent crime in the state. But not everyone in Illinois is in favor of the law.
Let courts rule before enforcing new Illinois gun law: county official
A Cook County commissioner is calling for a moratorium on enforcing the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines until legal challenges to the legislation are resolved in the courts.
KWQC
Protect Illinois Act getting pushback
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy. Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law. “Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am...
Pritzker to celebrate new Illinois gun ban, abortion law at World Economic Forum
(WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to tout the state’s gun ban and a new law that expands abortion access next week at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. The forum will be held Jan. 16-20 in Davos, Switzerland. In addition to guns and abortion, the governor will likely laud the state’s new gas […]
Illinois Governor Pritzker to sign law ensuring equitable access to abortion care
In Illinois, the abortion debate is currently in the spotlight. Governor Pritzker is set to sign legislation expanding abortion rights into law.
959theriver.com
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley Adds His Input About Gun Legislation HB 5471
Earlier this week a majority of the suburban county sheriffs released statements about the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” which banned the sale of certain types of firearms and accessories, among other things. Sheriffs from DeKalb, DuPage, Kendall, and Kane Counties all released statements in recent days, which you...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford mayor says local sheriffs wrong for refusing to enforce state’s assault weapons ban
ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara said Friday that local law enforcement officials should not pick and choose which laws they enforce. His comments were made at City Hall in response to a question from a television reporter about recent statements from sheriffs here and in other counties across Illinois who said they would not enforce the state’s newly enacted ban on military-style weapons.
advantagenews.com
Pritzker says gun law will be enforced
As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?
Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
heraldpubs.com
Pritzker Signs Bill Giving State Government Pay Raises
SPRINGFIELD – Officials at the highest levels of state government will receive substantial pay raises this month after the House and Senate passed a budget bill that also advances a $400 million business incentive fund proposal pushed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Under the bill, lawmaker salaries will increase to...
wlsam.com
Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?
A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
Gov. Pritzker ‘proud’ to sign off on strict gun ban
ILLINOIS (WEHT) — Illinois hopes to take new steps towards ending gun violence throughout the state. An assault weapon ban was passed by the Illinois House and now waits to be signed on Governor Pritzker’s desk. While many were optimistic about the amended bill, some lawmakers have spoken out against it and argue that it […]
wlds.com
Sheriff’s Association Warns of Phone Scam Soliciting Donations to Fight Assault Weapons Ban
The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning the public of a scam related to the recent Illinois gun ban. According to a telephone solicitation scam alert by the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association on Friday, residents in Illinois are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban.
fox32chicago.com
'Get out now': Harmon warns crooked Illinois politicians as indicted colleague attends inauguration ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Sixteen new state senators were sworn in Wednesday, as Illinois's 103rd General Assembly convened for the first time. All 118 members of the Illinois House also took the oath of office Wednesday, but it was a sharply worded warning in the Senate that drew the most attention.
Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees, which they can use after 90 days on the job. They will also be required to roll over up to 40 hours of unused sick time.
Comments / 2