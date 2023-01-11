Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
State Senator André Jacque Expresses Concern After Potawatomi Observation Tower Presentation
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — Following the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources public information session on Thursday regarding the future of the Potawatomi Observation Tower, State Senator André Jacque had something to say. The Potawatomi Observation Tower has been closed since 2017 due to significant wood decay. In early January...
voiceofalexandria.com
GOP wants voters to weigh in on whether welfare recipients should look for work
The Legislature’s top Republicans are proposing asking voters in April whether some adults should have to actively seek work to continue receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” the referendum would read, according to the joint resolution introduced Friday by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
GOP introduces flat tax for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Senate leader introduced a tax plan Friday that would reduce income taxes for residents over the next three years so that all Wisconsinites would pay a single rate of 3.25% by 2026. That would lower the rates for all Wisconsinites but would have a higher impact on the state’s top brackets. The rates range from...
Reaction: Flat tax proposal in Wisconsin 'benefits the richest people'
(The Center Square) – Expected to be formally introduced next week, a flat tax proposal in Wisconsin is being called a $2.5 billion tax cut for millionaires. Democratic Senate leader Melissa Agard from Madison on Friday said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's proposal wants to lessen the burden on millionaires while giving lower income families the bare minimum. Conservatives and Republicans support LeMahieu; liberals and Democrats are against it. “A...
wpr.org
'Urban' no more: Census reclassifies dozens of Wisconsin places as 'rural'
More than 40 Wisconsin communities previously classified as "urban" by the U.S. Census Bureau are now "rural" in the wake of the federal agency changing its definitions. But the implications of this change are unclear to Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, which represents 190 cities and 415 villages. During an appearance Friday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show," Deschane said it might take a while to learn if access to federal funding or services will be affected.
WSAW
Gov. Evers, DVA announce over $420,000 in grants for veterans and families
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond announced Thursday that $424,970 in grants will be awarded to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families. “As a state, Wisconsin is a...
spectrumnews1.com
Democratic voter shares 'Wisconsin nice' moment with Republican lawmaker
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Wisconsinite said her chance encounter on Capitol Hill with a lawmaker from an opposing party has left her hopeful that more Americans with different political beliefs can find common ground with each other. Madison native Beth Cannestra said she arrived in Washington, D.C. a day...
cwbradio.com
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. joins coalition in support of the Biden Administration’s Student Debt Cancellation Plan
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers announced that Wis. has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the federal government in two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. According to a media release from the Wisconsin...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin Republicans look to undo 'conversion therapy' ban
Wisconsin Republicans planned to vote Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change their LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations, a practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor's...
Wisconsin GOP leader proposes flat income tax; Evers opposes
The Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Senate plans to propose Friday moving to a 3.25% flat income tax rate, a roughly $5 billion proposal that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to block.
wpr.org
Outdated zoning makes addressing Wisconsin's housing shortage more difficult
Wisconsin needs 140K new housing units by 2030 to meet demand. Wisconsin’s housing shortage is expected to worsen by the end of the decade, and outdated zoning codes could make it harder for municipalities to address the issue. A new report from Forward Analytics, the research arm of the...
"Incredibly racist": Wisconsin GOP official boasts about suppressing Black, Hispanic voters
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Voting rights advocates in Wisconsin on Thursday called on a far-right conspiracy theorist and member of the state's election authority to resign following revelations that he boasted about suppressing Black and Brown Milwaukee voters during last year's midterms.
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
wpr.org
Wisconsin solar projects get a boost after federal omnibus bill sends more than $255.7M to the state
Communities across Wisconsin are funding a variety of solar projects after the $1.7 trillion bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act earmarked more than $255.7 million for Wisconsin. Sun Prairie is receiving a hefty $3.2 million in federal funding that will go toward a solar radiation water pollution control facility. Leaders describe it...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Residents Will See Higher Electric Bills
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Millions of people across Wisconsin will see higher electric bills this year as utilities face rising costs and make significant investments across their systems. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, or WPS, drew heat from community...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Republicans May Consider Legalizing Medical Marijuana
(By Rob Mentzer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican leaders in Wisconsin say legalizing medical marijuana could be part of their legislative agenda for 2023. According to Rob Mentzer with Wisconsin Public Radio, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show" on Monday that he favors partial legalization of the drug.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
Wisconsin Residents Gain $213 Benefit If They Fit The Requirement
Inflation has cooled off since November 2022. But living costs remain high. Some Wisconsin residents can welcome $213 to help with one significant bill. Housing cost account for 30% or more of Americans' income.
