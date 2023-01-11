ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

GOP wants voters to weigh in on whether welfare recipients should look for work

The Legislature’s top Republicans are proposing asking voters in April whether some adults should have to actively seek work to continue receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” the referendum would read, according to the joint resolution introduced Friday by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
GOP introduces flat tax for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Senate leader introduced a tax plan Friday that would reduce income taxes for residents over the next three years so that all Wisconsinites would pay a single rate of 3.25% by 2026. That would lower the rates for all Wisconsinites but would have a higher impact on the state’s top brackets. The rates range from...
Reaction: Flat tax proposal in Wisconsin 'benefits the richest people'

(The Center Square) – Expected to be formally introduced next week, a flat tax proposal in Wisconsin is being called a $2.5 billion tax cut for millionaires. Democratic Senate leader Melissa Agard from Madison on Friday said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's proposal wants to lessen the burden on millionaires while giving lower income families the bare minimum. Conservatives and Republicans support LeMahieu; liberals and Democrats are against it. “A...
'Urban' no more: Census reclassifies dozens of Wisconsin places as 'rural'

More than 40 Wisconsin communities previously classified as "urban" by the U.S. Census Bureau are now "rural" in the wake of the federal agency changing its definitions. But the implications of this change are unclear to Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, which represents 190 cities and 415 villages. During an appearance Friday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show," Deschane said it might take a while to learn if access to federal funding or services will be affected.
Gov. Evers, DVA announce over $420,000 in grants for veterans and families

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond announced Thursday that $424,970 in grants will be awarded to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families. “As a state, Wisconsin is a...
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments

(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
Wisconsin Republicans look to undo 'conversion therapy' ban

Wisconsin Republicans planned to vote Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change their LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations, a practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor's...
"Incredibly racist": Wisconsin GOP official boasts about suppressing Black, Hispanic voters

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Voting rights advocates in Wisconsin on Thursday called on a far-right conspiracy theorist and member of the state's election authority to resign following revelations that he boasted about suppressing Black and Brown Milwaukee voters during last year's midterms.
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Wisconsin Residents Will See Higher Electric Bills

(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Millions of people across Wisconsin will see higher electric bills this year as utilities face rising costs and make significant investments across their systems. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, or WPS, drew heat from community...
Wisconsin Republicans May Consider Legalizing Medical Marijuana

(By Rob Mentzer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican leaders in Wisconsin say legalizing medical marijuana could be part of their legislative agenda for 2023. According to Rob Mentzer with Wisconsin Public Radio, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show" on Monday that he favors partial legalization of the drug.
Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
