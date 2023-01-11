Former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson reinstated as Metro Transit police sergeant

Former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson, who was officially censured last month by the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners , has been reinstated in his old job with the Metro Transit Police Department.

The reinstatement comes a little over a year after Hutchinson drunkenly wrecked a county vehicle on Interstate 94 while heading back from the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Winter Conference in Alexandria.

He pleaded guilty to drunk driving in December 2021 and was sentenced to two years probation. In November, the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training suspended Hutchinson's peace officer license for 30 days.

Hutchinson was reinstated as a Metro Police sergeant on January 2, resuming the role he held prior to running for sheriff in 2018. He remains on paid administrative leave pending results of an internal investigation filed against him.

In December, County Administrator David Hough told a county board committee that the investigation proved true allegations that Hutchinson had behaved in a racist, sexist, and otherwise inappropriate and offensive manner as sheriff.

Hutchinson took a medical leave of absence and opted to not seek re-election.

Dawanna Witt was sworn in as sheriff on January 2.