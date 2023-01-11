Read full article on original website
WTHR
No, there is no national ban on gas stoves in the U.S.
Despite recent studies that have linked gas stoves with asthma, there isn’t a federal ban on gas stoves. Some cities, like New York and Berkeley, do have natural gas.
