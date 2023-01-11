ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 160

Louise Reeves
3d ago

How is this a second degree crime? They went out looking for trouble. Found this unfortunate man. Deliberately swarmed and killed him by stabbing him. Those are the facts stated here and if they are facts. How? They’ve been in trouble before and known to police. So again. HOW??

Reply(11)
53
Jean-marc Evrard
2d ago

We now have a generation of savages rasing even more violent savages, start treating all baby savages as adults, lock them up, no special breaks on sentencing. They see other kids get away with actual murder, They have even said to me "I get 1 free murder before 18".

Reply
36
Sum of 1
3d ago

Start trying parents for their kids crimes, bet you parents will tighten the leash on marauding punks

Reply(26)
78
Related
The Independent

‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying

A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
The Independent

Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks

Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS San Francisco

Missing woman found after alleged kidnapping, rape in Mountain View; Suspect arrested

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police arrested a Mountain View man on charges of kidnapping and rape after he allegedly brought a woman back to his apartment and assaulted her.Mountain View police said the incident happened on Jan. 8. In a press statement, police said a sergeant was on patrol when he was flagged down by a group of people in the city's downtown area just after 9 a.m. The group told the sergeant they had found a woman who had gone missing from their group the night before and had been reported missing to the police.According to police, the group was...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The Independent

Neighbour ‘heard scream’ on road where two young boys were found dead

A woman is being questioned by police over the deaths of two young boys at a house in east London.Emergency services were called to a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A 44-year-old woman was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property in Maxey Road, and she remains in custody.The man was detained later and both were known to the children, said the Metropolitan Police.But the man was later released without further action.On Saturday father-of-two Sultan...
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
The Independent

Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker

A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...
People

8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol

A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
The Independent

Child’s body found in garden search after man and woman charged with neglect

The body of a child has been found during the search of a garden in Birmingham. The discovery follows a tip-off to police that a child had died at an address in Handsworth in 2020.Officers subsequently began a search at the property but stressed the current occupants of the home were not subject to the investigation.On Sunday, the force confirmed that suspected human remains were discovered. A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said. A man, aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on 9 December on...
The Independent

Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese

A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Tyla

Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’

A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
CBS News

CBS News

589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy