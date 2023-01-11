How is this a second degree crime? They went out looking for trouble. Found this unfortunate man. Deliberately swarmed and killed him by stabbing him. Those are the facts stated here and if they are facts. How? They’ve been in trouble before and known to police. So again. HOW??
We now have a generation of savages rasing even more violent savages, start treating all baby savages as adults, lock them up, no special breaks on sentencing. They see other kids get away with actual murder, They have even said to me "I get 1 free murder before 18".
Start trying parents for their kids crimes, bet you parents will tighten the leash on marauding punks
Comments / 160