ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Maruti Suzuki India Plans First EV Launch In 2025: Report

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • Suzuki Motor Corp SZKMF India unit, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, is planning to launch its first electric car in 2025.
  • The mid-sized electric sports utility vehicle, named, eVX (Emotional Versatile Cruiser) will be produced in the state of Gujarat, Bloomberg reported.
  • The move is considered India’s biggest automaker’s attempt to recover the ceded ground to rival South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. HYMTF.
  • “Given the power supply situation, electric vehicles alone can’t be the solution in India,” the report cited Suzuki Motor President Toshihiro Suzuki.
  • The company has lagged behind local brands, including Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, in launching electic vehicles.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares closed at $31.55 on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Marijuana Giant Is 'Ticking All The Right Boxes' For Long-Term Success, Analyst Says

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY released on Monday its financial results for Q2 2023, revealing net revenue of $144.1 million, a 7% decrease compared to $155.2 million in Q2 2022. Gross profit rose to $40.1 million, a 22% increase, year-over-year. Adjusted gross margin held at 29% compared to the year-ago quarter. The cannabis giant achieved $119.6 million in annualized cash cost-savings since the closing of the Tilray-Aphria transaction in May 2021 - up from $108 million as of August 31, 2022.
Benzinga

China Has Banned Photos, Videos Of Cemeteries To Conceal Actual COVID-19 Death Toll: Radio Free Asia

Xi Jinping's China has banned people in Tibet from taking photos or recording videos at local cemeteries amid worldwide criticism for hiding the actual COVID-19 death toll. What Happened: To keep news of rising COVID deaths in the region from reaching the outside world, Chinese authorities are clamping down on its people, sources have revealed to Radio Free Asia, a U.S.-government-funded private non-profit news service.
Benzinga

Donald Trump, As President, Wanted To Nuke North Korea And Blame It On Another Country: Report

Former President Donald Trump, during his tenure in the White House, reportedly wanted to strike Kim Jong Un's North Korea. What Happened: Trump floated the idea of striking Kim's isolated nation with a nuclear weapon and blaming the attack on another country, according to excerpts of New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt's book "Donald Trump v. the United States" shared by NBC News.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Putin's Official Pushes For Ukraine Negotiations — But Asks To Keep Annexed Regions On The Table

A Russian Foreign Ministry diplomat pushed for negotiations with Ukraine as Vladimir Putin's war with his neighboring country appeared to be faltering. What Happened: Alexei Polishchuk, the director of the second department of the CIS countries, said the parties must consider Russia's recently annexed territories of Ukraine in the event of a possible resumption of negotiations with Kyiv.
Benzinga

Putin's Russia Replaces Top Military Chief After Just 3 Months As Ukraine Setbacks Mount

Russia named a new commander for its military forces, its second in just three months, as President Vladimir Putin‘s Ukraine campaign appeared to be faltering. What Happened: Putin's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointed Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff as Russia's overall commander for its war or Moscow's “special military operation” in Ukraine, the country's defense ministry said on Telegram.
Benzinga

Biden Vows To Veto Bill Aimed At Abolishing IRS

President Joe Biden said Thursday he would veto any bill passed by the newly Republican-led House of Representatives that would significantly reduce IRS funding and raise taxes on middle-class Americans. What Happened: Biden spoke about the economy and the White House's efforts to combat inflation, which the Labor Department reported...
Benzinga

This Nevada-Based Company Launched Psychedelic Amanita Mushroom Gummies

Nevada-based cannabinoid and active ingredients brand Galaxy Treats joins the psychedelics market with the launch of its Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies. Made with 350mg of amanita mushroom extract in every gummy, these psychoactive gummies are available in two flavors — Watermelon and Mango. Amanita mushrooms (Amanita Muscaria) are...
NEVADA STATE
Benzinga

Nio Dips Lower Following Tesla's Price Slashes: Here's What To Watch

Nio, Inc NIO opened about 3% lower on Friday, in tandem with Tesla Inc TSLA, which gapped down about 6% after the EV giant announced it had slashed vehicle prices in the U.S. Ford Motor Company F fell 6% following the news and General Motors Company GM was knocked down about 5%.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
192K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy