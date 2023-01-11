Maruti Suzuki India Plans First EV Launch In 2025: Report

Tesla Inc. TSLA, which sharply cut prices of its Made-in-China vehicles at the start of the year, has broadened the downward adjustment to the U.S. What Happened: Tesla has drastically cut its vehicle prices in the U.S., with the reductions ranging from 6.4% to 19.7%, amid a slowdown in demand.
Electric vehicle stocks rebounded with vigor in the week that ended on Jan. 13, lifted by the broader market strength. Most of them saw double-digit gains from their depressed levels. That said, as production and demand headwinds persist, it could be too early to call for a bottom. Now, here...
Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY released on Monday its financial results for Q2 2023, revealing net revenue of $144.1 million, a 7% decrease compared to $155.2 million in Q2 2022. Gross profit rose to $40.1 million, a 22% increase, year-over-year. Adjusted gross margin held at 29% compared to the year-ago quarter. The cannabis giant achieved $119.6 million in annualized cash cost-savings since the closing of the Tilray-Aphria transaction in May 2021 - up from $108 million as of August 31, 2022.
Xi Jinping's China has banned people in Tibet from taking photos or recording videos at local cemeteries amid worldwide criticism for hiding the actual COVID-19 death toll. What Happened: To keep news of rising COVID deaths in the region from reaching the outside world, Chinese authorities are clamping down on its people, sources have revealed to Radio Free Asia, a U.S.-government-funded private non-profit news service.
Former President Donald Trump, during his tenure in the White House, reportedly wanted to strike Kim Jong Un's North Korea. What Happened: Trump floated the idea of striking Kim's isolated nation with a nuclear weapon and blaming the attack on another country, according to excerpts of New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt's book "Donald Trump v. the United States" shared by NBC News.
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to a post by author Michael Shellenberger on how social media companies, such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META censored “often-true content” that “discouraged vaccines.”. What Happened: Musk said it was a “constitutional violation” in response to the post...
A Russian Foreign Ministry diplomat pushed for negotiations with Ukraine as Vladimir Putin's war with his neighboring country appeared to be faltering. What Happened: Alexei Polishchuk, the director of the second department of the CIS countries, said the parties must consider Russia's recently annexed territories of Ukraine in the event of a possible resumption of negotiations with Kyiv.
Amazon Inc. AMZN has found itself amid a delivery mishap. In a bizarre incident, a man was delivered license plates in place of dog food. What Happened: Josh Smith of Jonesboro, a city in Arkansas, had ordered a dog food package from Amazon and received about 65 license plates, reported KAIT.
The former chief of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, said the world should learn from Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine to deter Xi Jinping from taking similar steps against Taiwan, as tension in the Strait mounts. What Happened: Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former NATO secretary-general and ex-prime...
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. JPMorgan's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a...
Atlas Global Brands Inc. ATL, (formerly Silver Phoenix Resources Inc.) announced that, through its Israeli subsidiary, signed a binding letter of intent at an arm’s length with no finder’s fee, on January 11, 2023, to acquire 51% of the outstanding securities of the following entities :. An Israeli...
China is reportedly acting to take “golden shares” in local units of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY as part of the government’s efforts to have a greater role in overseeing the country’s large technology groups. While the government backed away from...
Russia named a new commander for its military forces, its second in just three months, as President Vladimir Putin‘s Ukraine campaign appeared to be faltering. What Happened: Putin's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointed Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff as Russia's overall commander for its war or Moscow's “special military operation” in Ukraine, the country's defense ministry said on Telegram.
Canadians, well some of them, were hoping to get a quick toke before boarding their flight at a British Columbia airport. Last year, Prince George Airport was set to become the first in the world to open a retail cannabis shop on its terminal. But alas, the project fell through.
NY Lawmakers To Crackdown On 'Sticker Stores' Selling Weed. The first recreational cannabis sales in New York kicked off in December, nearly two years after the state legalized recreational marijuana. The state's illicit marijuana market is thriving while there is only one shop so far selling legal adult-use weed. To...
President Joe Biden said Thursday he would veto any bill passed by the newly Republican-led House of Representatives that would significantly reduce IRS funding and raise taxes on middle-class Americans. What Happened: Biden spoke about the economy and the White House's efforts to combat inflation, which the Labor Department reported...
Edward Snowden seemingly took a potshot at President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on their handling of classified documents while in office. What Happened: Snowden said in a recent tweet, “Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers.”. The...
John Kelly, former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, consulted a book written about Trump’s mental health during his time in the White House, according to a best-selling book. What You Need To Know: "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021," written by the New York Times’...
Nevada-based cannabinoid and active ingredients brand Galaxy Treats joins the psychedelics market with the launch of its Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies. Made with 350mg of amanita mushroom extract in every gummy, these psychoactive gummies are available in two flavors — Watermelon and Mango. Amanita mushrooms (Amanita Muscaria) are...
Nio, Inc NIO opened about 3% lower on Friday, in tandem with Tesla Inc TSLA, which gapped down about 6% after the EV giant announced it had slashed vehicle prices in the U.S. Ford Motor Company F fell 6% following the news and General Motors Company GM was knocked down about 5%.
