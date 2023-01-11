Read full article on original website
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th
NMM - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates dry cargo vessels is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023
The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 35% in a Year: More Room for Upside?
ACGL - Free Report) shares have rallied 34.9% in a year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 1.7%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have decreased 13.8% and 16.2%, respectively, in the same period. With a market capitalization of $23.3 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 3.8 million.
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
Wall Street wrapped up 2022 as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a bloody blow last year. Inflation is stuck at its 40-year high level due to the pandemic-led destruction of the global supply-chain system and strong demand from U.S. citizens due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli in the pandemic-ridden years.
A Spread of Top-Ranked Value ETFs to Bet in 2023
IWD - Free Report) , which targets the value segment, has risen 2.8% in the initial days of 2023 compared with a gain of 1.6% for its growth counterpart iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (. IWF - Free Report) . While there are many options available in this space, investors...
Here's Why You Must Invest in Cactus (WHD) Stock Right Now
WHD - Free Report) is expected to see an earnings growth of 147.2% in 2022. Shares of Cactus, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have gained 24.3% in the past year compared with 12.5% growth of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Factors Favoring the Stock. Cactus...
Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)?
KBWD - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2010. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Carlisle (CSL) Stock Now
CSL - Free Report) is benefitting from its global footprint, focus on product launches and ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions despite the persistent raw material cost inflation and supply-chain constraints. CSL’s Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) segment is gaining from solid momentum in the U.S. reroofing end-market and new...
TRVG vs. TTD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
TRVG - Free Report) and The Trade Desk (. TTD - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a...
QIAGEN (QGEN) Gains From Innovation, Currency Headwind Ails
QIAGEN’s (. QGEN - Free Report) business is getting a strong boost from the growing demand for molecular diagnostic products, international expansion, expanded test menu and growth-driving strategic collaborations. Yet, strong reliance on relationships with collaborative partners and foreign exchange headwinds are the major downsides. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Should SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
MDY - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/04/1995. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $19.41 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Do Options Traders Know Something About Repligen (RGEN) Stock We Don't?
RGEN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $80.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Why Omnicom (OMC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Investors Heavily Search American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Here is What You Need to Know
AAL - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this world's largest airline have returned +30.2%,...
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aurora Cannabis (ACB) This Year?
ACB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1181 different companies and currently...
Is It Wise to Retain Kimco (KIM) Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
KIM - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium retail properties in key metro markets. Its conveniently located grocery-anchored properties, a focus on mixed-use assets and a strong balance sheet position augur well. Kimco’s properties are located in the drivable first-ring suburbs of its major metropolitan...
Should Value Investors Buy Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
RLAY - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
Euronav NV (EURN) Soars 8.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
EURN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.9% higher at $14.49. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 29.1% loss over the past four weeks. Euronav has disputed Frontline's (FRO) decision...
