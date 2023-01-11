ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS42.com

Pakistan premier says UAE extends $2B loan, offers $1B more

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister said Thursday that the United Arab Emirates agreed to extend a $2 billion loan to his country and provide an additional $1 billion as his nation struggles to recover from devastating floods this summer. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s office...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
CBS42.com

Rogers becomes first Alabamian to chair House Armed Services Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers became the first Alabamian chosen to chair the highly influential House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday. In a news release, Rogers said he was honored to be selected by the members of his caucus. “Alabama has always played a critical role...
