Texans’ McNair Jokes About ‘One-and-Done’ Coaches Amid Coaching Search
After firing David Culley and Lovie Smith in back-to-back seasons after each only coached one year for the franchise, Texans owner Cal McNair cracked a joke on Houston sports radio on Friday related to the team’s coaching search. McNair joined the Payne & Pendergast show on Sports Radio 610...
Patriots Coach Nick Caley Being Sought By Jets?
JAN 13: CALEY AND THE JETS? Is New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley keeping his friends close, but his enemies closer?. Caley has reportedly emerged as a “strong candidate” for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Media reported Friday. The report further...
Blue-chip QB Walker Howard on market as college football transfer
Walker Howard, one of the more coveted quarterback recruits a year ago, is leaving LSU and entering the college football transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Howard was ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and the No. 91 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Chargers at Jaguars
DUUUUVALLLLL! Postseason football is back in Jacksonville for the first time since, you guessed it, the Blake Bortles era. This time around, the Jags actually have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, although he still has a lot to prove. I get Justin Herbert is a stud in his own right but something about Brandon Staley coaching the Chargers has me going with the home dog here.
Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal
For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Vikings-Giants Wild Card Preview: Opponent Q&A on Xavier McKinney, WRs, More
Ahead of Sunday's wild card round game between the Vikings and Giants, we got the inside perspective on New York from Giants Country's Patricia Traina. (You can find my answers to Traina's questions here). What are some points of emphasis for the Giants this week after coming up just short...
Joe Burrow Has Big Praise For Ravens’ Defense Ahead of Bengals’ Playoff Matchup With Baltimore
CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of talk about whether or not Lamar Jackson will play on Sunday night, but Bengals star Joe Burrow knows this game against the Ravens is going to be a challenge, regardless of who is under center for Baltimore. The 26-year-old praised the Ravens' defense,...
Kerby Joseph Shares Special Meaning of Being Drafted No. 97
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft with the 97th overall pick. Coming out of Illinois, general manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department quickly identified Joseph's play-making abilities and his propensity to always be around the football. His ball-hawking abilities...
Broncos Block Falcons Request to Interview Coach for Defensive Coordinator Job
The Atlanta Falcons have begun their search for a defensive coordinator in the wake of Dean Pees' retirement - and they've looked to the Denver Broncos for a potential solution. The Falcons have requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same role in Atlanta, replacing Pees...
Could Titans Hire Commanders Defensive Coach?
It seems like ages ago the Washington Commanders were launching their first training camp under the new name and logo. But during that stretch, as media and fans were watching for signs of a positive season to come, defensive backs coach Chris Harris was impressing everyone with his energy and ability to elevate the morale of his players.
Rain ceases, tarp off, Geno Smith readies on dry field for Seahawks’ playoff test at 49ers
The forecast is for rain, wind to return after kickoff of the NFC wild-card playoff game. Kenneth Walker key for Seattle.
Brady Downplays Perfect Record Against Cowboys Before Playoff Game
View the original article to see embedded media. As Tom Brady prepares for his 20th career playoff appearance, the Buccaneers quarterback has been enveloped by even more commotion than usual given his unblemished record against Tampa’s wild-card round opponent, the Cowboys. For his career, Brady owns a 7–0 mark...
Nixon, Alexander Selected to AP All-Pro Team
GREEN BAY, Wis. – How good was Keisean Nixon as the Green Bay Packers’ kickoff returner? So good that he needed only 12 games to earn first-team All-Pro honors. Nixon was Green Bay’s only first-team selection on The Associated Press’ annual All-Pro team, which was released on Friday. The AP team is considered the official All-Pro team.
Saquon Barkley Looking Forward to First NFL Playoff Game
Since being drafted in 2018, New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley has had about as many doubters throughout his career as the Giants have had this season in their surprising playoff run. Yet here they are, about to embark on what they hope will be the first of many...
Jaguars vs. Chargers: 5 Pressing Questions on Wild Card Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a day away from one of the biggest home games in franchise history: hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field for a Wild Card showdown. To preview this week's pivotal tilt, we spoke to Charger Report's Nicholas Cothrelto get his insight on the...
Quick Access 2023 NFL Draft Latest News Rankings Scouting Reports and MORE
Latest News| Mock Drafts | Scouting Reports | Rankings| Declare/Return/Transfer List. Senior Bowl| Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Tropical Bowl | HBCU Legacy. 2023 NFL Draft All Star Game Final Rosters and Measurements. Hula Bowl | CGS. 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Invite Tracker | Final List and Measurements (COMING...
Jaylin Williams Going From Career-High to No Minutes Showcases Thunder Strategy
Jaylin Williams answered the call. The rookie center has been filling in at times off of the bench for Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who are both injured. A second rounder, he hasn’t blown away fans on the stat sheet, but he’s been able to fill a giant void in the Thunder lineup while he’s developing.
Tayven Jackson Enters Transfer Portal
The offseason is officially underway for Tennessee football. The Volunteers have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Volunteer Country has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
NBA Mock Trade: Hawks Finally Offload John Collins
For years now, we’ve seen 25-year-old forward John Collins’ name dangled in trade talks every time we hop onto Google or the Twitter machine. In recent weeks, there’s been even more buzz. Some on the more unbelievable side of the spectrum and even more that’s much, much more sane.
