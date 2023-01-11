ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide

By Adam Conn
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue.

An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back.

According to a statement from the FAA via twitter, “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

According to FlightAware and there are nearly 6,000 delays within the U.S. and more than 1,300 cancellations, though is not clear if the outage is playing a factor. Fly Columbus , however, is still showing all flights on time at John Glenn International.

NBC4 will update this story throughout the morning.

Comments / 8

Jimbo
3d ago

Computers are so small these days, couldn't they have a back up, duplicate system and an A/B switch for if one goes down? Then possibly a third ("C") in case the two get ransomware. The A & B could be parallel and updating at the same time. The "C" computer cam be updated once a day or as soon as the A/B computers have been checked for malware. It would be cheaper than having the nation's flights idle!

Reply(1)
3
 

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

