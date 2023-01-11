They’re creating more STEMM opportunities for HBCU students!. According to The Plug, the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) launched a new initiative to level the playing field in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) fields called the STEMM Opportunity Alliance (SOA). It’s a coordinated national effort to achieve equity in institutions and organizations across America’s science and technology fields. Over the past year, OSTP has been working closely with students, teachers, and workers in science and technology sectors to understand the depth of these educational disparities.

22 DAYS AGO