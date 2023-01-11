Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
How to Buy Items From Beth Dutton’s Wardrobe on ‘Yellowstone’
The Yellowstone universe has extended even further, reaching the realm of ecommerce. 101 Studios, the entertainment company that produces the show for creator Taylor Sheridan, has partnered with entrepreneur and Today show personality Jill Martin on Shop the Scenes. Launched late last year, the new shopping vertical allows viewers the chance to buy items featured on the show, in the background and on characters like Beth and John Dutton or Rip Wheeler, or items inspired by the show. For example, shoppers can pick up Beth Dutton items like a set of $85 turquoise earrings all the way up to a...
