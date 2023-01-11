Read full article on original website
Vanderburgh County Commissioners Direct Funds to The Arc of Evansville
The team and the Board of Directors at The Arc of Evansville would like to thank the Vanderburgh County Commissioners for their continuous support of individuals with disabilities as they work towards self-sufficiency!. About The Arc of Evansville. The Arc of Evansville is a not-for-profit organization with the mission to...
City Hosting Access To Service Fair Event This Weekend.
The event will begin today, Saturday, January 14 at 10 a.m. in the CK Newsome Center lobby, 100 East Walnut Street, and will continue until noon. Participants will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) customer service representatives about their accounts. Representatives...
COUNTY COUCILMAN JAMES RABEN CLARIFY STATEMENT ABOUT LOCAL LIBRARIES
County COUNCILMAN JAMES RABEN CLARIFIES HIS STATEMENT ABOUT LOCAL LIBRARIES. I would like to clarify a comment I made earlier this week regarding funding a $35 million construction project for a new library in Vanderburgh County. I apologize for my poor choice of words, but I believe many have taken my comment out of context.
Braun, Ackerman Named 2023 Business Hall of Fame Laureate
Braun, Ackerman Named 2023 Business Hall of Fame Laureates. Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman as the 2023 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference Thursday. Laureates will be inducted into the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame at 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Huntingburg Event Center.
131 Servant Leaders Nominated For The 28th Annual Celebration Of Leadership Award Ceremony
EVANSVILLE, IND. – Leadership Everyone (LE) invites the community to celebrate the 131 nominees during the 28thAnnual Celebration of Leadership (COL) on March 23, 2023, from 7:00-8:00 p.m. LE is partnering once more with WNIN to televise the event again this year. Fifth Third Bank returns as COL’s title sponsor for the eighth year. See the following pages for the list of 2023 COL nominees.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES JURY FINDS RICARDO SANDOVAL, JR. GUILTY OF CHILD MOLESTING
Evansville, IN – Prosecutor Diana Moers announces that, on January 11–12, 2023, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office successfully prosecuted Ricardo Sandoval, Jr. in a jury trial where he was convicted of 7 counts of child molestation—with the most severe count being a Level 1 felony—and 7 counts of sexual battery. The prosecution was led by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Josh Hutcheson and Alec Baker.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES FIRST JURY TRIAL WIN OF 2023
Evansville, IN – Prosecutor Diana Moers announces that, on January 9–10, 2023, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office successfully prosecuted James Francisco Payne in a jury trial where he was convicted of three counts: (1) battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; (2) battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 Felony; and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Mr. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement. The prosecution was led by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys John Bober and David Whitehead.
Riney Named USI Director Of Student Financial Assistance
Joanna Riney has been named Director of Student Financial Assistance, effective Tuesday, January 10. She will report to Rashad Smith, Executive Director for Enrollment. The Director of Student Financial Assistance directs University Student Financial Aid programs, overseeing the delivery of funds from federal, state, institutional and private sources. In this role, Riney will serve as an integral member of the Enrollment Services leadership team and will play a key role in strategic recruitment, enrollment and retention for the University.
USI Romain College Of Business VITA Program To Offer Free Tax Prep
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, University of Southern Indiana students in the Romain College of Business will provide free federal and state income tax preparation on Monday evenings in January, February and March. The service is open to students, faculty, staff and the general public. Sessions will...
Eagles battle Trojans to final possession in 47-44 loss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball continued Ohio Valley Conference action from Screaming Eagles Arena on Thursday night, battling the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to a 47-44 final in favor of the visitors. The hosting Screaming Eagles entered Thursday night in a tie...
No. 9 Trailblazers pull away late to pick up tough Region 24 road win at Lincoln Trail
ROBINSON, Ill. – The No. 9-ranked Vincennes University Trailblazers picked up another tough Region 24 road win Saturday night after defeating Lincoln Trail College 83-69 in Robinson. The Trailblazers found themselves in a typical Region 24 defensive battle early at Lincoln Trail, with VU striking first with a 7-0...
Otters Add Rick Korte To Coaching Staff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Evansville Otters announced Thursday morning that Rick Korte has been added to the coaching staff. Korte, who now resides in Schaumburg, Illinois, is the former CEO, President and Managing Director of HEIDENHAIN Holding. In this capacity, he managed 9 separate companies, all serving the motion control technology industry. In his time at HEIDENHAIN, Korte oversaw 500 hundred employees and hundreds of millions of dollars in turnover.
Overnight Chase ends with Three Arrests, Stolen Handgun Recovered
Knox / Gibson Counties: Thursday morning, January 12, at approximately 1:07 a.m., Trooper Hurley was patrolling US 41 near Decker when he observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed. Trooper Hurley activated his radar and clocked the 2021 Kia at 79 mph in the 60 mph zone. Moments later, Trooper Hurley stopped the vehicle on US 41 and identified the driver as Brianna Ransom, 20, of Chicago. Three other passengers were inside the vehicle. While communicating with the driver, a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected inside the vehicle. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the female driver put the vehicle in gear and drove off at a high rate of speed. While chasing the vehicle, Trooper Hurley observed an object that was thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle. The object struck the shoulder and sparked from the impact before landing in the grass. The driver continued south traveling more than 100 mph. Trooper Roberts deployed stop sticks in Gibson County near CR 350 North causing the vehicle to stop between CR 225 and CR 100 N. All the passengers were removed from the vehicle without further incident. During a search of the vehicle, the lower part of a Glock handgun was located. The serial number had been filed off and was not readable.
Otters Mourning The Loss Of Analyst Bill McKeon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Evansville Otters are mourning the death of radio analyst Bill McKeon, who died after a brief illness Friday surrounded by his family at age 90. McKeon witnessed a lot in 70 years of working in baseball. He experienced the game from every perspective – as a player, coach, scout, manager, and broadcaster.
THUNDERBOLTS SHOW RESILIENCE IN CLOSE LOSS TO BULLS
Pelham, Ala.: After a tough first 30 minutes against the Bulls, the Thunderbolts battled back time and time again, nearly coming back several times, but could not find the tying goals in their 6-4 loss in Pelham on Friday night. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Sunday, January 22nd against the Huntsville Havoc at 3:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
