Indiana State

Indiana lawmaker reintroduces bill allowing partisan school board elections

An Indiana lawmaker has reintroduced a bill to allow partisan school board races. That means school board candidates would be able to run with a political party affiliation. Indiana lawmaker reintroduces bill allowing partisan …. An Indiana lawmaker has reintroduced a bill to allow partisan school board races. That means...
Could Indiana end its state income tax?

Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana to consider ban on physician non-competes as national debate over agreements heats up

Indiana lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would prohibit new non-compete agreements for physicians this session. “Indiana is one of the most expensive states in the union when it comes to when it comes to the price of health care,” said Rep. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne), who authored Senate Bill 7. “So we need to be doing things and not be afraid of trying to make some reforms or to lower the price of care. And also make sure that we're firmly putting the patient in the center.”
Chalkbeat

Indiana bill would require disclosure of student requests to change pronouns

Gender identity and transitioning are the focus of a number of bills filed by Indiana lawmakers in the 2023 session, including one that would require teachers and schools to disclose if students request to change their names or pronouns.The focus on transgender youth this year builds on similar themes from the 2022 session, when lawmakers passed a controversial bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports. At the same time, lawmakers...
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier...
CBS4 Indy

Second Indiana hospital agrees to rein in costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to rein in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.

Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all.  But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WOWO News

Indiana GOP plan to ‘reinvent’ high school

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – A new bill in Indiana would establish accounts for students to pay for career training outside their schools, as part of House Republicans’ campaign to “reinvent” high school and align it more closely to the workforce. House Bill 1002 creates career...
WISH-TV

Club for Growth president defends Mitch Daniels attack ad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The president of a national conservative group on Friday said Indiana needs new leadership in Washington, D.C., that Mitch Daniels can’t provide. In an exclusive interview with News 8, Club for Growth President David McIntosh said Mitch Daniels represents an old style of conservatism that caved to Democratic demands too often. He said Republican voters want someone who will stop the Democratic Party’s agenda and undo their past work.
FOX59

‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position

INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Parent Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for the Capitol Police Section

The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is accepting applications. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as a Capitol Police Officer may apply online at https://www.Capitol Police Career Opportunities. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police Department.
WISH-TV

Indianapolis company fires worker after threat to congressman

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man is without a job after being accused of making a death threat against U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell. The whole situation played out on social media. At 1:52 a.m. Eastern Friday, Swalwell from California posted to this to Twitter:. The tweet contained a screen grab...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

