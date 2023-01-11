Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmaker reintroduces bill allowing partisan school board elections
An Indiana lawmaker has reintroduced a bill to allow partisan school board races. That means school board candidates would be able to run with a political party affiliation. Indiana lawmaker reintroduces bill allowing partisan …. An Indiana lawmaker has reintroduced a bill to allow partisan school board races. That means...
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
Indiana Senate Republicans want to study potential end of state income tax
One of the Indiana Senate Republicans' top priorities this legislative session is a bill that would create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana to consider ban on physician non-competes as national debate over agreements heats up
Indiana lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would prohibit new non-compete agreements for physicians this session. “Indiana is one of the most expensive states in the union when it comes to when it comes to the price of health care,” said Rep. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne), who authored Senate Bill 7. “So we need to be doing things and not be afraid of trying to make some reforms or to lower the price of care. And also make sure that we're firmly putting the patient in the center.”
Indiana bill would require disclosure of student requests to change pronouns
Gender identity and transitioning are the focus of a number of bills filed by Indiana lawmakers in the 2023 session, including one that would require teachers and schools to disclose if students request to change their names or pronouns.The focus on transgender youth this year builds on similar themes from the 2022 session, when lawmakers passed a controversial bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports. At the same time, lawmakers...
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier...
wdrb.com
Indiana governor pushing for 40% starting pay increase for state troopers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor wants a roughly 40% starting pay increase for state troopers. Right now, troopers make $51,000 a year after graduating from the academy, and $56,000 in their second year of being a trooper. But Gov. Eric Holcomb is proposing a starting wage of $70,000. If...
Second Indiana hospital agrees to rein in costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to rein in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.
Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all. But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WOWO News
Indiana GOP plan to ‘reinvent’ high school
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – A new bill in Indiana would establish accounts for students to pay for career training outside their schools, as part of House Republicans’ campaign to “reinvent” high school and align it more closely to the workforce. House Bill 1002 creates career...
WTHI
"There persists this negative narrative.." Indiana teacher shortage enters into year three
INDIANA (WTHI)- It's been three years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and Hoosier teachers are still in high demand. Brad Balch is the dean of the College of Education at Indiana State University. He said the problem is hanging around for several reasons. That includes issues, like low salary, burnout, changes in technology, and respect.
WISH-TV
Club for Growth president defends Mitch Daniels attack ad
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The president of a national conservative group on Friday said Indiana needs new leadership in Washington, D.C., that Mitch Daniels can’t provide. In an exclusive interview with News 8, Club for Growth President David McIntosh said Mitch Daniels represents an old style of conservatism that caved to Democratic demands too often. He said Republican voters want someone who will stop the Democratic Party’s agenda and undo their past work.
city-countyobserver.com
State Senator Vaneta Becker Response To Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 State Of The State Address:
STATEHOUSE (Jan. 11, 2023) – “I was encouraged by the governor’s speech last night and look forward to implementing his plans to address issues facing our state, specifically in regard to increasing education funding and improving public health. “It was great to hear the governor’s proposed funding...
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Parent Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
WTHR
GOP lawmakers have questions about governor proposal to eliminate textbook fees
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal to start picking up the tab on textbooks and curriculum materials for most Hoosier school kids in grades K-12 is raising some questions during the first week of session at the statehouse. The House Ways and Means Committee, the committee that holds...
wrtv.com
Indiana veterans and military service members advocate for pro-military legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — Over 300 current and former military members came to the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday to advocate for policies that will improve their quality of life. At the top of that list is to no longer pay income taxes on military income. "We have lots of reservists and Guard...
wbiw.com
Indiana Conservation Officer Keith Wildeman selected as the 2022 District 7 Officer of the Year
POSEY CO. – Indiana Conservation Officer Keith Wildeman has been selected as the 2022 District 7 Officer of the Year. Wildeman is assigned to Posey County and has been a conservation officer since 2009. Before transferring to Posey County, Wildeman served in Starke County. In addition to his normal...
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for the Capitol Police Section
The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is accepting applications. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as a Capitol Police Officer may apply online at https://www.Capitol Police Career Opportunities. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police Department.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis company fires worker after threat to congressman
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man is without a job after being accused of making a death threat against U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell. The whole situation played out on social media. At 1:52 a.m. Eastern Friday, Swalwell from California posted to this to Twitter:. The tweet contained a screen grab...
