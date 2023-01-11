Read full article on original website
Indiana Senate Republicans want to study potential end of state income tax
One of the Indiana Senate Republicans' top priorities this legislative session is a bill that would create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax.
Indiana bill would require disclosure of student requests to change pronouns
Gender identity and transitioning are the focus of a number of bills filed by Indiana lawmakers in the 2023 session, including one that would require teachers and schools to disclose if students request to change their names or pronouns.The focus on transgender youth this year builds on similar themes from the 2022 session, when lawmakers passed a controversial bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports. At the same time, lawmakers...
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
Second Indiana hospital agrees to rein in costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to rein in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier...
Indiana GOP plan to ‘reinvent’ high school
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – A new bill in Indiana would establish accounts for students to pay for career training outside their schools, as part of House Republicans’ campaign to “reinvent” high school and align it more closely to the workforce. House Bill 1002 creates career...
Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.
Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all. But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
State Senator Vaneta Becker Response To Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 State Of The State Address:
STATEHOUSE (Jan. 11, 2023) – “I was encouraged by the governor’s speech last night and look forward to implementing his plans to address issues facing our state, specifically in regard to increasing education funding and improving public health. “It was great to hear the governor’s proposed funding...
Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana
Indiana launched its school voucher program in 2011, supposedly to help children from poor families find alternatives to low-performing public schools. But it quickly morphed into something else: a state subsidy for religious education and an entitlement program for private school parents. Now some legislators and advocates are talking up the idea of “universal vouchers” […] The post Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Club for Growth president defends Mitch Daniels attack ad
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The president of a national conservative group on Friday said Indiana needs new leadership in Washington, D.C., that Mitch Daniels can’t provide. In an exclusive interview with News 8, Club for Growth President David McIntosh said Mitch Daniels represents an old style of conservatism that caved to Democratic demands too often. He said Republican voters want someone who will stop the Democratic Party’s agenda and undo their past work.
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Parent Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
Indiana House Republicans propose fines for hospitals with high fees
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Upset with what they say is the excessive cost of health care in Indiana, House Republicans want to levy fines against hospitals that charge more than 260% of what Medicare reimburses for services. House Bill 1004 would impose fines for excessive prices that could...
Indiana veterans and military service members advocate for pro-military legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — Over 300 current and former military members came to the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday to advocate for policies that will improve their quality of life. At the top of that list is to no longer pay income taxes on military income. "We have lots of reservists and Guard...
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for the Capitol Police Section
The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is accepting applications. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as a Capitol Police Officer may apply online at https://www.Capitol Police Career Opportunities. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police Department.
The official state sandwich of Indiana is on its way
We'll give you one guess as to which sandwich will take the crown.
Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
Indiana cannabis reform advocates hope for progress in 2023, even if incremental
Advocates for cannabis legalization are making a renewed push at the Statehouse in 2023. And for some, the goal is progress of any kind – even if incremental. Justin Swanson is president of the Midwest Hemp Council, a part of Growing Indiana Together, a cannabis reform group. He’s urging Hoosiers to contact their state legislators and tell them that legal cannabis, in some form, is a top priority.
