Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves and forward Jacob Toppin spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' monumental 63-56 win over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. Reeves scored a team-high 18 points on just 4-10 shooting, but went a perfect 8-8 from the free-throw line. He also added ...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 18 MINUTES AGO